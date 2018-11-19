Brooks Automation Announces Participation in the Seventh Annual New York City Investor Summit

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that Steve Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lindon Robertson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 7th Annual New York City Investor Summit to be held December 11, 2018 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York, NY.

About the 7th Annual New York City Summit

The New York City Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 17 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The New York City Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Last day for registration is December 3, 2018. Please contact the event's co-chairs with any questions related to the event: Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye, Guerrant Associates – email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com or Claire E. McAdams, Headgate Partners LLC – email: Claire@headgatepartners.com.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation equipment and services solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks' automation technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market as a provider of precision automation and vacuum solutions. In 2011, Brooks applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the needs of the life sciences industry for reliable ultra-cold storage of compound and biological samples. Today, Brooks' offers comprehensive sample management solutions including on-site infrastructure for temperatures of ‑20°C to -196°C, and outsource service solutions for collection, transport, processing, long-term storage, protection, retrieval and disposal of customer samples. Brooks recently completed the strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ Group, expanding Brooks' sample-based offerings with a leading global capability in gene sequencing and synthesis services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

CONTACTS:

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills

Senior Managing Director

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

john.mills@icrinc.com

