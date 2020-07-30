Brooks Automation Reports Results of its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020, Ended June 30, 2020, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2020.

Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.19

$ 0.12



$ 0.01

49 % N/M





Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.19

$ 0.12



$ 0.10

50 % 85 %







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.25



$ 0.20

26 % 60 %





Management Comments

"Despite the current environment's headwinds, we delivered a strong performance in the quarter," commented Steve Schwartz, president and CEO. "Our Life Sciences business witnessed robust demand for its sample management offerings and gene synthesis services. Due to many customer lab closures around the world, our gene sequencing business had a slow start to the quarter but has steadily increased and is now approaching pre-COVID levels. We continue to see a ramp in Semiconductor with increased demand for both automation systems and robots. The real story here is about the relentless team of Brooks employees working through the most difficult of environments without missing a beat!"

Summary of GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter was $220 million , up 8% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.19 per share compared to $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

, up 8% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was per share compared to per share in the third quarter of 2019. Life Sciences revenue of $93 million grew 6% year over year and was down 2% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 5%, led by consumables, instruments, and storage services. GENEWIZ revenue declined 9% sequentially but remained 1% above the third quarter 2019 revenue.

grew 6% year over year and was down 2% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 5%, led by consumables, instruments, and storage services. GENEWIZ revenue declined 9% sequentially but remained 1% above the third quarter 2019 revenue. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $127 million , an increase of 9% year over year and 2% sequentially.

, an increase of 9% year over year and 2% sequentially. GAAP operating income was $19 million , compared to $16 million in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP operating margin at 8.7% was 60 basis points higher year over year and 210 basis points higher sequentially.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP operating margin at 8.7% was 60 basis points higher year over year and 210 basis points higher sequentially. Net interest expense was $0.8 million for the quarter, a $7.1 million reduction from the third quarter of 2019.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the third quarter was $0.32 , up 26% from the second quarter of 2020 and up 60% over the prior year.

, up 26% from the second quarter of 2020 and up 60% over the prior year. Operating income was $30 million , an increase of 15% sequentially and year over year. Operating margin was 13.5%, up 180 basis points sequentially and 80 basis points year over year. The margin expansion was driven primarily by stronger gross margin.

, an increase of 15% sequentially and year over year. Operating margin was 13.5%, up 180 basis points sequentially and 80 basis points year over year. The margin expansion was driven primarily by stronger gross margin. Gross margin was 43.5%, an increase of 130 basis points sequentially and 110 basis points year over year. Gross margin expansion in both segments, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, drove the improvement year over year, while the sequential momentum was driven by the Semiconductor business.

Life Sciences operating margin was 7.1%, approximately flat year over year and lower by 150 basis points from the prior quarter. Gross margin performance of 44.6%, up 140 basis points year over year and lower by 120 basis points sequentially, was the primary driver. The Life Sciences Products business reported 40 basis points of improvement sequentially but was more than offset by the lower margins of the Life Sciences Services business.

Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 18.4%, an increase of 100 basis points from the prior year and up 510 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin of 42.7%, up 100 basis points year over year and 320 basis points sequentially, was the primary driver of operating margin expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40 million , up 12% from the third quarter of 2019 and 16% sequentially.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations was $26 million for the quarter and on a year-to-date basis, and cash flow from operations, excluding the $92 million tax payment made in the second quarter on the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business, was $78 million , an increase of $19 million from the same period the prior year.

for the quarter and on a year-to-date basis, and cash flow from operations, excluding the tax payment made in the second quarter on the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor cryogenics business, was , an increase of from the same period the prior year. The Company ended the third quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $263 million . With total debt of $51 million , net cash was $212 million .

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $229 million to $241 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.40. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.27.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-754-1366 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2930 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of DNA gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019 Revenue























Products $ 142,323

$ 128,397



$ 413,329

$ 381,827 Services

78,027



75,483





237,748



199,810 Total revenue

220,350



203,880





651,077



581,637 Cost of revenue























Products

81,989



77,203





245,930



229,580 Services

45,573



43,167





137,092



115,951 Total cost of revenue

127,562



120,370





383,022



345,531 Gross profit

92,788



83,510





268,055



236,106 Operating expenses























Research and development

14,004



14,235





43,727



41,485 Selling, general and administrative

59,714



52,596





178,866



158,509 Restructuring charges

(29)



256





1,125



685 Total operating expenses

73,689



67,087





223,718



200,679 Operating income

19,099



16,423





44,337



35,427 Interest income

29



108





865



847 Interest expense

(810)



(8,041)





(2,265)



(21,348) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—





—



(9,051) Other income (expenses), net

498



(309)





(1,318)



(1,116) Income before income taxes

18,816



8,181





41,619



4,759 Income tax benefit

5,120



7,260





5,557



400 Income from continuing operations

13,696



921





36,062



4,359 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



6,333





(182)



20,731 Net income $ 13,696

$ 7,254



$ 35,880

$ 25,090 Basic net income per share:























Income from continuing operations $ 0.19

$ 0.01



$ 0.48

$ 0.06 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



0.09





(0.00)



0.29 Basic net income per share $ 0.19

$ 0.10



$ 0.49

$ 0.35 Diluted net income per share:























Income from continuing operations $ 0.19

$ 0.01



$ 0.49

$ 0.06 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



0.09





(0.00)



0.29 Diluted net income per share $ 0.19

$ 0.10



$ 0.49

$ 0.35

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:























Basic

73,759



72,188





73,473



71,903 Diluted

73,860



72,470





73,766



72,313



























BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,633

$ 301,642 Marketable securities

136



34,124 Accounts receivable, net

183,167



165,602 Inventories

117,686



99,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,389



46,332 Total current assets

602,011



647,145 Property, plant and equipment, net

111,416



100,669 Long-term marketable securities

2,939



2,845 Long-term deferred tax assets

3,489



5,064 Goodwill

500,062



488,602 Intangible assets, net

226,623



251,168 Other assets

57,377



20,506 Total assets $ 1,503,917

$ 1,515,999 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 828

$ 829 Accounts payable

70,344



58,919 Deferred revenue

31,162



29,435 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

7,881



7,175 Accrued compensation and benefits

33,847



31,375 Accrued restructuring costs

437



1,040 Accrued income taxes payable

16,253



99,263 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

45,053



44,234 Total current liabilities

205,805



272,270 Long-term debt

49,563



50,315 Long-term tax reserves

19,609



18,274 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

10,613



20,636 Long-term pension liabilities

5,724



5,338 Long-term operating lease liabilities

29,280



— Other long-term liabilities

8,470



10,212 Total liabilities

329,064



377,045 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,222,115 shares issued and 73,760,246 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020, 85,759,700 shares issued and 72,297,831 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019

872



857 Additional paid-in capital

1,936,619



1,921,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,977



3,511 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(572,659)



(586,412) Total stockholders' equity

1,174,853



1,138,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,503,917

$ 1,515,999

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 35,880

$ 25,090 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

49,760



40,429 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

301



— Stock-based compensation

12,348



15,172 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

177



766 Earnings of equity method investments

—



(4,876) Deferred income taxes

(9,319)



(9,207) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



9,051 Other gains on disposals of assets

163



156 Loss on sale of divestiture, net of tax

319



— Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

(91,500)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

(15,719)



(6,456) Inventories

(17,695)



(6,431) Prepaid expenses and current assets

12,554



2,109 Accounts payable

11,032



(6,761) Deferred revenue

214



4,959 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

580



1,022 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

1,928



(9,404) Accrued restructuring costs

(609)



(361) Proceeds from recovery on insurance claim

—



1,082 Accrued expenses and current liabilities

(4,347)



1,901 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(13,933)



58,241 Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(29,685)



(15,548) Purchases of marketable securities

(10,843)



(1,290) Sales of marketable securities

2,492



48,904 Maturities of marketable securities

42,226



2,557 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,743)



(442,704) Purchase of other investment

(1,000)



— Net cash used in investing activities

(12,553)



(408,081) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

—



686,386 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,332



1,548 Payments of financing costs

—



(687) Principal payments on debt

(828)



(354,940) Payments of capital leases

(957)



(849) Common stock dividends paid

(22,127)



(21,658) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(21,580)



309,800 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,095



(816) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(44,971)



(40,856) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

305,171



197,708 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 260,200

$ 156,852











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,633

$ 156,802 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,567



50 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 260,200

$ 156,852

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.







Quarter Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 13,696

$ 0.19

$ 9,192

$ 0.12

$ 921

$ 0.01 Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



10,390



0.14



10,355



0.14



9,050



0.12 Restructuring charges



(29)



(0.00)



578



0.01



256



0.00 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



—



—



— Merger costs



10



0.00



279



0.00



156



0.00 Restructuring related charges



301



0.00



—



—



—



— Tax Reform (1)



—



—



—



—



4,281



0.06 Tax adjustments (1)



1,502



0.02



1,046



0.01



974



0.01 Tax effect of adjustments



(2,561)



(0.03)



(2,997)



(0.04)



(1,345)



(0.02) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 23,309

$ 0.32

$ 18,453

$ 0.25

$ 14,293

$ 0.20 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,725



0.05



4,214



0.06



5,277



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,166



0.04



3,582



0.05



4,485



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 26,475

$ 0.36

$ 22,035

$ 0.30

$ 18,778

$ 0.26





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



73,860



—



73,789



—



72,470







Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019







per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 36,062

$ 0.49

$ 4,359

$ 0.06 Adjustments:















—





Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



184



0.00 Amortization of intangible assets



31,331



0.42



26,230



0.36 Restructuring related charges



301









—





Restructuring charges



1,125



0.02



685



0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



9,051



0.13 Merger costs



484



0.01



6,546



0.09 Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities (2)



—



—



1,796



0.02 Tax adjustments (1)



(2,789)



(0.04)



(1,275)



(0.02) Tax effect of adjustments



(8,113)



(0.11)



(9,122)



(0.13) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 58,401

$ 0.79

$ 38,454

$ 0.53 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



12,348



0.17



14,574



0.20 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



10,496

$ 0.14



12,388



0.17 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 68,897

$ 0.93

$ 50,842

$ 0.70

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



73,766



—



72,313





(1) The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China. (2) Adjustments are related to U.S. Federal Tax Reform Transition Tax.





Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income

$ 13,696

$ 9,127

$ 7,254

$ 35,880

$ 25,090 Adjustments:





























Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations



—



65



(6,333)



182



(20,731) Less: Interest income



(29)



(137)



(108)



(865)



(847) Add: Interest expense



810



718



8,041



2,265



21,348 Add: Income tax benefit



5,120



3,400



7,260



5,557



400 Add: Depreciation



6,290



6,247



5,037



18,429



14,196 Add: Amortization of completed technology



2,779



2,740



2,863



8,194



7,661 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,611



7,615



6,187



23,137



18,569 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



—



9,051 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 36,277

$ 29,775

$ 30,201

$ 92,779

$ 74,737







Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 36,277

$ 29,775

$ 30,201

$ 92,779

$ 74,737 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



3,725



4,214



5,277



12,348



14,574 Add: Restructuring charges



(29)



578



256



1,125



685 Add: Restructuring related charges



301



—









301





Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



—



—



184 Add: Merger costs



10



279



156



484



6,546 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 40,284

$ 34,846

$ 35,890

$ 107,037

$ 96,726







Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 92,788

42.1 %

$ 90,281

41.0 %

$ 83,510

41.0 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,779

1.3





2,740

1.2





2,863

1.4

Restructuring related charges



301

0.1





—

0.0





—

0.0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 95,868

43.5 %

$ 93,021

42.2 %

$ 86,373

42.4 %













































Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 268,055

41.2 %

$ 236,106

40.6 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



8,194

1.3





7,661

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





184

0.0

Restructuring related charges



301

0.0





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 276,550

42.5 %

$ 243,951

41.9 %





Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 53,524

42.1 %

$ 48,637

38.9 %

$ 47,493

40.9 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



717

0.6





722

0.6





879

0.8

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 54,241

42.7 %

$ 49,359

39.5 %

$ 48,372

41.7 %





Brooks Life Sciences



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 39,264

42.1 %

$ 41,663

43.7 %

$ 36,017

41.0 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,063

2.2





2,017

2.1





1,984

2.3

Restructuring related charges



301

0.3





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 41,628

44.6 %

$ 43,680

45.8 %

$ 38,001

43.3 %





Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 148,443

40.0 %

$ 139,393

40.8 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



2,172

0.6





2,732

0.8

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—

—





184

0.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 150,615

40.6 %

$ 142,309

41.7 %





Brooks Life Sciences



Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 119,612

42.7 %

$ 96,713

40.3 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



6,022

2.1





4,928

2.1

Restructuring related charges



301

0.1





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 125,935

44.9 %

$ 101,641

42.3 %





Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 GAAP operating profit

$ 22,697

$ 15,984

$ 19,322

$ 4,227

$ 6,100

$ 4,202

$ 26,924

$ 22,084

$ 23,524 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



717



722



879



2,063



2,017



1,984



2,780



2,739



2,863 Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



301



—



—



301



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 23,414

$ 16,706

$ 20,201

$ 6,591

$ 8,117

$ 6,186

$ 30,005

$ 24,823

$ 26,387



















































































































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 26,924

$ 22,084

$ 23,524

$ (7,825)

$ (7,512)

$ (7,101)

$ 19,099

$ 14,572

$ 16,423 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



2,780



2,739



2,863



—



—



—



2,780



2,739



2,863 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



7,611



7,615



6,187



7,611



7,615



6,187 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



(29)



578



256



(29)



578



256 Merger costs



—



—



—



10



279



156



10



279



156 Restructuring related charges



301



—



—



—



—









301



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 30,005

$ 24,823

$ 26,387

$ (233)

$ 960

$ (502)

$ 29,772

$ 25,783

$ 25,885

































































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences

Total Segments



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP operating profit

$ 52,949

$ 53,450

$ 14,359

$ 8,936

$ 67,308

$ 62,386 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,172



2,732



6,022



4,928



8,194



7,661 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



184



—



—



—



184 Restructuring related charges



—



—



301



—



301



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 55,121

$ 56,366

$ 20,682

$ 13,864

$ 75,803

$ 70,231















































































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 67,308

$ 62,386

$ (22,971)

$ (26,959)

$ 44,337

$ 35,427 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



8,194



7,661



—



—



8,194



7,661 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



23,137



18,569



23,137



18,569 Restructuring charges



—



—



1,125



685



1,125



685 Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



184



—



—



—



184 Merger costs



—



—



484



6,546



484



6,546 Restructuring related charges



301



—



—



—



301



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 75,803

$ 70,231

$ 1,775

$ (1,159)

$ 77,578

$ 69,072

