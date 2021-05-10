Brooks Automation Reports Results of Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021, Ended March 31, 2021, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, ended March 31, 2021.





Financial Results Summary



Quarter Ended













Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31,

December 31,



March 31,

Change vs.









2021

2020



2020

Prior Qtr

Prior Year





Revenue

$ 287

$ 250



$ 220

15 % 30 %



Semiconductor Solutions

$ 157

$ 131



$ 125

20 % 26 %



Life Sciences

$ 130

$ 118



$ 95

10 % 36 %







































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.36



$ 0.12

(12) % 158 %



Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.32

$ 0.35



$ 0.12

(9) % 158 %







































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.61

$ 0.47



$ 0.25

30 % 145 %







































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 71

$ 58



$ 35

23 % 105 %









Today the Company also announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The separation is expected to be completed by end of the calendar year 2021 and does not affect the presentation of the financial statements included within this release. Please see the Company's separate press release for further information.

Management Comments

"Record level revenue in the second quarter is yet another proof point of the strength and continued momentum of our Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses," commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While today's separation announcement reflects years of strategic investment and innovation, we believe that the Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses are now of size and scale to operate and benefit from their own standalone structures. Looking ahead, we see strong demand in both businesses supporting continued acceleration as we enter the second half of our fiscal year."

Summary of GAAP Results

Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Revenue for the second quarter was $287 million , up 30% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32 per share compared to $0.12 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

, up 30% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was per share compared to per share in the second quarter of 2020. Life Sciences revenue of $130 million grew 36% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was also 36%. Life Sciences Products grew 69% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 20%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 28%.

grew 36% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was also 36%. Life Sciences Products grew 69% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 20%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 28%. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $157 million , an increase of 26% year over year.

, an increase of 26% year over year. Operating income was $31 million , compared to $15 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 10.6%, up 400 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 44.4%, up 340 basis points year over year. The gross profit result in the second quarter of 2021 includes a charge of approximately $5 million related to liabilities for import tariffs. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $12 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.

In the following analysis of the non-GAAP results, Brooks adjusted the GAAP results to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers and/or representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has removed the effect of the charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports remain in the results discussed below. A description of all adjustments and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Second Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.61 , up 145% year over year.

, up 145% year over year. Operating income was $58 million , an increase of 124% year over year, and operating margin was 20.2%, up 850 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 47.1% was up 490 basis points year over year. Year-over-year gross margin expansion in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions drove this improvement.

, an increase of 124% year over year, and operating margin was 20.2%, up 850 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 47.1% was up 490 basis points year over year. Year-over-year gross margin expansion in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions drove this improvement. Life Sciences operating margin was 19.0%, up from 8.5% in the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by gross margin of 50.5%, up 460 basis points year over year. An additional 590 basis points improvement came from operating leverage, as revenue grew 36% year over year while operating expense only grew 15% year over year. The 460 basis point year-over-year improvement in Life Sciences gross margin was driven by performance improvement of 280 basis points and 180 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.

Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 21.2%, an increase of 780 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.4%, up 490 basis points year over year, driven by growth and favorable mix in vacuum robots and systems.

Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million , up 105% from the second quarter of 2020 and 23% sequentially.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations was $34 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million year over year, when excluding from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 period, the $92 million of taxes paid by the Company related to its sale of the semiconductor cryogenics business in fiscal year 2019.

for the quarter, an increase of year over year, when excluding from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 period, the of taxes paid by the Company related to its sale of the semiconductor cryogenics business in fiscal year 2019. The Company ended the second fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $334 million . With total debt of $50 million , net cash was $284 million . Subsequent to the quarter end, on April 29, 2021 , the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for $70 million in cash, subject to working capital and other adjustments.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.56.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-913-8744 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-271-4615 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31,



March 31,



2021

2020



2021

2020

Revenue

























Products $ 190,369

$ 139,144



$ 349,985

$ 271,006

Services

96,217



81,083





186,104



159,721

Total revenue

286,586



220,227





536,089



430,727

Cost of revenue

























Products

105,581



83,970





197,084



163,941

Services

53,731



45,976





98,603



91,519

Total cost of revenue

159,312



129,946





295,687



255,460

Gross profit

127,274



90,281





240,402



175,267

Operating expenses

























Research and development

16,943



15,322





33,026



29,723

Selling, general and administrative

79,734



59,809





145,763



119,152

Restructuring charges

92



578





179



1,154

Total operating expenses

96,769



75,709





178,968



150,029

Operating income

30,505



14,572





61,434



25,238

Interest income

18



137





94



836

Interest expense

(452)



(718)





(1,008)



(1,455)

Other income (expenses), net

149



(1,399)





1,478



(1,816)

Income before income taxes

30,220



12,592





61,998



22,803

Income tax provision

6,288



3,400





11,058



437

Income from continuing operations

23,932



9,192





50,940



22,366

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(184)



(65)





(1,164)



(182)

Net income $ 23,748

$ 9,127



$ 49,776

$ 22,184

Basic net income per share:

























Income from continuing operations $ 0.32

$ 0.12



$ 0.69

$ 0.30

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)



(0.00)





(0.02)



(0.00)

Basic net income per share $ 0.32

$ 0.12



$ 0.67

$ 0.30

Diluted net income per share:

























Income from continuing operations $ 0.32

$ 0.12



$ 0.68

$ 0.30

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)



(0.00)





(0.02)



(0.00)

Diluted net income per share $ 0.32

$ 0.12



$ 0.67

$ 0.30





























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:

























Basic

74,265



73,708





74,142



73,331

Diluted

74,414



73,789





74,367



73,752































BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31,

September 30,

2021

2020











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 320,105

$ 295,649 Marketable securities

101



67 Accounts receivable, net

225,389



188,291 Inventories

127,987



114,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,908



50,612 Total current assets

724,490



649,453 Property, plant and equipment, net

132,420



117,665 Long-term marketable securities

3,485



3,101 Long-term deferred tax assets

9,864



4,979 Goodwill

513,093



501,536 Intangible assets, net

209,899



218,325 Other assets

70,845



64,066 Total assets $ 1,664,096

$ 1,559,125 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 414

$ 827 Accounts payable

77,741



61,758 Deferred revenue

36,793



31,357 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,044



8,201 Accrued compensation and benefits

38,504



43,267 Accrued restructuring costs

58



181 Accrued income taxes payable

23,889



10,094 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

80,203



55,433 Total current liabilities

265,646



211,118 Long-term debt

49,653



49,588 Long-term tax reserves

19,707



19,168 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

15,442



17,798 Long-term pension liabilities

6,353



6,406 Long-term operating lease liabilities

32,749



31,855 Other long-term liabilities

8,520



9,578 Total liabilities

398,070



345,511 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,755,666 shares issued and 74,293,797 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

878



873 Additional paid-in capital

1,959,619



1,942,850 Accumulated other comprehensive income

22,637



21,919 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(516,152)



(551,072) Total stockholders' equity

1,266,026



1,213,614 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,664,096

$ 1,559,125

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)













Six Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 49,776

$ 22,184 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

31,543



33,079 Stock-based compensation

14,191



8,624 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

113



94 Deferred income taxes

(10,161)



(9,477) Other gains on disposals of assets

51



125 Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax

948



319 Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

—



(91,500) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable

(35,033)



(12,670) Inventories

(11,301)



(9,094) Prepaid expenses and current assets

3,157



5,374 Accounts payable

14,136



5,807 Deferred revenue

4,659



(1,478) Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(261)



735 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(5,371)



(522) Accrued restructuring costs

(124)



(112) Accrued expenses and current liabilities

21,619



8,455 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

77,942



(40,057) Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(25,531)



(21,170) Purchases of marketable securities

(75)



(10,843) Sales of marketable securities

25



2,492 Maturities of marketable securities

—



42,226 Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture

(1,802)



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,061)



(15,743) Issuance of a note receivable

—



(1,000) Net cash used in investing activities

(42,444)



(4,038) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

—



— Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,583



2,330 Payments of financing costs

—



— Principal payments on debt

(414)



(414) Payments of finance leases

(638)



(639) Common stock dividends paid

(14,856)



(14,747) Net cash used in financing activities

(13,325)



(13,470) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,051



(1,803) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

28,224



(59,368) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

302,526



305,171 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 330,750

$ 245,803











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 320,105

$ 242,274 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,570



3,529 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

7,075



— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 330,750

$ 245,803

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

per diluted share

$

per diluted share

$

per diluted share Net income from continuing operations

$ 23,932

$ 0.32

$ 27,007

$ 0.36

$ 9,192

$ 0.12 Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



9,920



0.13



9,745



0.13



10,355



0.14 Restructuring charges



92



0.00



87



0.00



578



0.01 Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



—



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



11,843



0.16



2,991



0.04



279



0.00 Tax adjustments (1)



639



0.01



(1,999)



(0.03)



1,046



0.01 Tax effect of adjustments



(6,283)



(0.08)



(2,880)



(0.04)



(2,997)



(0.04) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 45,640

$ 0.61

$ 34,951

$ 0.47

$ 18,453

$ 0.25 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



6,710



0.09



6,710



0.09



4,214



0.06 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



5,704



0.08



5,704



0.08



3,582



0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 51,344

$ 0.69

$ 40,655

$ 0.55

$ 22,035

$ 0.30





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,414



—



74,283



—



73,789































Six Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

per diluted share

$

per diluted share Net income from continuing operations

$ 50,940

$ 0.68

$ 22,366

$ 0.30 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangible assets



19,665



0.26



20,940



0.28 Restructuring charges



179



0.00



1,154



0.02 Tariff adjustment



5,497



0.07



—



— Merger and acquisition costs



14,834



0.20



473



0.01 Tax adjustments (1)



(1,359)



(0.02)



(4,167)



(0.06) Tax effect of adjustments



(9,165)



(0.12)



(5,676)



(0.08) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 80,591

$ 1.08

$ 35,090

$ 0.48 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



14,191



0.19



8,624



0.12 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



12,062

$ 0.16



7,330



0.10 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 92,653

$ 1.25

$ 42,420

$ 0.58

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



74,367



—



73,752





(1) Tax adjustments primarily related to stock compensation windfall benefit. The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended March 31, 2020 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income

$ 23,748

$ 26,028

$ 9,127

$ 49,776

$ 22,184 Adjustments:





























Less: Loss from discontinued operations



184



979



65



1,164



182 Less: Interest income



(18)



(76)



(137)



(94)



(836) Add: Interest expense



452



556



718



1,008



1,455 Add: Income tax benefit



6,288



4,770



3,400



11,058



437 Add: Depreciation



5,877



6,001



6,247



11,878



12,139 Add: Amortization of completed technology



2,319



2,389



2,740



4,708



5,415 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,601



7,356



7,615



14,957



15,525 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 46,451

$ 48,003

$ 29,775

$ 94,455

$ 56,501





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 46,451

$ 48,003

$ 29,775

$ 94,455

$ 56,501 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



7,481



6,710



4,214



14,191



8,624 Add: Restructuring charges



92



87



578



179



1,154 Add: Merger and acquisition costs



11,843



2,991



279



14,834



473 Add: Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



5,497



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 71,364

$ 57,791

$ 34,846

$ 129,156

$ 66,752











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 127,274

44.4 %

$ 113,128

45.3 %

$ 90,281

41.0 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,319

0.8





2,389

1.0





2,740

1.2

Tariff adjustment



5,497

1.9

























Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 135,090

47.1 %

$ 115,517

46.3 %

$ 93,021

42.2 %





































































Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 240,402

44.8 %

$ 175,267

40.7 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



4,708

0.9





5,415

1.3

Tariff adjustment



5,497

1.0













Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage

$ 250,607

46.7 %

$ 180,682

41.9 %











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 69,413

44.2 %

$ 55,789

42.5 %

$ 48,637

38.9 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



298

0.2





384

0.3





722

0.6

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 69,711

44.4 %

$ 56,173

42.8 %

$ 49,359

39.5 %















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 24,051

45.9 %

$ 20,531

45.1 %

$ 13,380

43.2 %

$ 33,813

43.8 %

$ 36,810

50.7 %

$ 28,283

44.0 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



280

0.5





273

0.6





292

0.9





1,741

2.3





1,732

2.4





1,725

2.7

Tariff adjustment



—

—





























5,497

7.1





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 24,331

46.5 %

$ 20,804

45.7 %

$ 13,672

44.1 %

$ 41,051

53.2 %

$ 38,542

53.1 %

$ 30,008

46.7 %





















































































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 57,864

44.7 %

$ 57,341

48.5 %

$ 41,663

43.7 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,021

1.6





2,005

1.7





2,017

2.1

Tariff adjustment



5,497

4.2





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 65,382

50.5 %

$ 59,346

50.2 %

$ 43,680

45.8 %































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 125,202

43.4 %

$ 94,936

39.0 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



682

0.2





1,455

0.6

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 125,884

43.6 %

$ 96,391

39.5 %





















































Brooks Life Sciences Products Brooks Life Sciences Services



Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 44,582

45.6 %

$ 25,758

42.4 % $ 70,623

47.1 %

$ 54,590

43.2 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



553

0.6





585

1.0



3,473

2.3





3,375

2.7

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



5,497

3.7





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 45,135

46.1 %

$ 26,343

43.4 % $ 79,593

53.1 %

$ 57,965

45.9 %















































































Brooks Life Sciences Total



Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit/margin percentage

$ 115,205

46.5 %

$ 80,348

43.0 % Adjustments:



















-

Amortization of completed technology



4,026

1.6





3,960

2.1







5,497

2.2





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage

$ 124,728

50.4 %

$ 84,308

45.1 %















































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services

Brooks Life Sciences Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020 GAAP operating profit

$ 33,004

$ 21,154

$ 15,984

$ 10,935

$ 7,669

$ 1,852

$ 6,168

$ 12,579

$ 4,248

$ 17,103

$ 20,248

$ 6,100 Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



298



384



722



280



273



292



1,741



1,732



1,725



2,021



2,005



2,017 Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



—



5,497



—



—



5,497



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 33,302

$ 21,538

$ 16,706

$ 11,215

$ 7,942

$ 2,144

$ 13,406

$ 14,311

$ 5,973

$ 24,621

$ 22,253

$ 8,117





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 50,107

$ 41,402

$ 22,084

$ (19,602)

$ (10,474)

$ (7,512)

$ 30,505

$ 30,928

$ 14,572 Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



2,319



2,389



2,739



—



—



—



2,319



2,389



2,739 Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



—



—



—



5,497



—



— Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



7,601



7,356



7,615



7,601



7,356



7,615 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



92



87



578



92



87



578 Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



11,843



2,991



279



11,843



2,991



279 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 57,923

$ 43,791

$ 24,823

$ (66)

$ (40)

$ 960

$ 57,857

$ 43,751

$ 25,783



















































































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group

Brooks Life Sciences Products

Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life Sciences Total





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



March 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP operating profit

$ 54,158

$ 30,252

$ 18,604

$ 1,921

$ 18,747

$ 8,211



$ 37,351

$ 10,132

Adjustments:



















































Amortization of completed technology



682



1,455



553



585



3,473



3,375





4,026



3,960

Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



5,497



—





5,497



—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 54,840

$ 31,707

$ 19,157

$ 2,506

$ 27,717

$ 11,586



$ 46,874

$ 14,092













































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 91,509

$ 40,384

$ (30,075)

$ (15,146)

$ 61,434

$ 25,238 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



4,708



5,415



—



—



4,708



5,415 Tariff adjustment



5,497



—



—



—



5,497



— Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



14,957



15,525



14,957



15,525 Restructuring charges



—



—



179



1,154



179



1,154 Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



14,834



473



14,834



473 Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 101,714

$ 45,799

$ (105)

$ 2,006

$ 101,609

$ 47,805

