Brooks Brothers Group Inc. Seeks to Protect its Trademark

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Brothers Group, Inc. today announced that it has filed a response and counterclaim against Brooks Sports, Inc. for breach of contract, trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition. The lawsuit seeks to eliminate potential consumer deception or confusion caused by Brooks Sports by intentionally dropping its logo in association with its brand name – which is in direct violation of a long-standing co-existence agreement between the two companies.

Brooks Brothers was founded by Henry Sands Brooks in New York City in 1818 and is America's oldest apparel company. The BROOKS BROTHERS trademark was established in 1854. For over two centuries the company has been recognized as a global lifestyle brand offering a wide range of clothing, sportswear and accessories that have defined American style. Brooks Brothers has also invented some of fashion's most iconic items, many of which take origins in sports apparel, such as its famous Original Polo Button Down shirt. As a result of its long history and widespread fame, the name Brooks has become synonymous with Brooks Brothers not only within the apparel industry but also in the media, popular culture, literature and to consumers alike.

In the 1970's, Brooks Sports, Inc. began selling running shoes under the mark BROOKS, prompting an objection by Brooks Brothers and eventually, in 1980, a coexistence agreement providing that Brooks Sports could use BROOKS alone for athletic shoes, but could only use BROOKS on athletic clothing if combined with a logo or other word .

After nearly 40 years of co-existence based on these terms, Brooks Sports has breached the agreement by dropping its logo and filing for the word BROOKS alone for a variety of apparel items, selling t-shirts and hats displaying BROOKS without its logo, and filing a lawsuit against Brooks Brothers.

In order to protect its internationally renowned trademark and prevent consumer confusion between the companies' respective brands, Brooks Brothers has opposed Brooks Sports' newly filed applications around the world and filed a counterclaim in federal court to enforce the terms of the contract.

ABOUT BROOKS BROTHERS

Established in 1818, Brooks Brothers was the first American brand to offer ready-to-wear clothing and has continued throughout history with iconic product introductions including: seersucker, madras, argyle, the non-iron shirt and the original polo button-down collar. Over two centuries later, Brooks Brothers is proud to uphold the same traditions and values and to be the destination for ladies and gentlemen from every generation. Since its founding 202 years ago in New York, Brooks Brothers has become a legendary international retailer with over 250 stores in North America and 500 worldwide in 45 countries while maintaining a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, quality, style and value.

Contact: Dana Deutsch, [email protected]

SOURCE Brooks Brothers Group, Inc.