Brooks Brothers Launches New Home Collection with Turko Textile

The Brooks Brothers Home Collection features a curated selection of deluxe bedding, bath towels and robes

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Brothers, America's longest-established brand, today announces its new Home Collection with Turko Textile. The elevated collection offers a luxurious assortment of pillows, comforters, bath towels, bath robes and more. Its inspiration is derived from Brooks Brothers' rich American heritage and unique brand DNA. From the iconic sheep and ribbon emblem to the classic Brooks Brothers script logo, signature branding will be paired alongside the brand's iconic contrasting colors, raised textures, herringbone borders and other Brooks Brother's unique design elements all constructed from the finest Turkish cotton.

Turko Textile, which produces top-quality home textiles made in Turkey, is the official licensee of Brooks Brothers Home Collection. The collection includes towels and bathrobes produced with premium long-staple Turkish cotton with ideal weight and absorbency in mind. The shower curtains are woven with 100% combed long staple cotton to create a soft, elegant, and textured result. Premium bedding in the home collection includes pillows and comforters cushioned with goose down, wool, linen, bamboo and microfibers sourced from Turkey.

"Before launching the Brooks Brothers Home Collection, our design team researched the brand's rich history and DNA, which started with men's furnishings, hats and shoes. They expanded into clothing in the early 1900s with the sheep logo, classic fabrics from Oxford cloth, Gingham checks, madras plaids, tie stripes, and cotton. Now, we're excited to take elements from Brooks Brothers' notable heritage and create this category for both brand loyalists and new audiences to enjoy," said Ginny Hilfiger, Creative Director of Brooks Brothers Home.

Susan McCarty, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle Brands at ABG, added, "Through this partnership, we are able to bring Brooks Brothers' heritage and DNA into the homes of consumers across the US and Canada. ABG continues to build the Brooks Brothers lifestyle strategy by identifying key categories of focus including fragrance, children's apparel and accessories. We are thrilled to introduce Brooks Brothers Home as a new category for the brand."

The Brooks Brothers Home Collection will be available to consumers starting in Spring 2022. Key retailers offering the home collection will include Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's, Gilt-Ruelala, Hudson Bay and Touch of Modern.

About Brooks Brothers

Established in 1818, Brooks Brothers was the first American brand to offer ready-to-wear clothing and has continued throughout history with iconic product introductions including: seersucker, madras, argyle, and the non-iron shirt. Over two centuries later, Brooks Brothers is proud to uphold the same traditions and values and to be the destination for ladies and gentlemen from every generation. Since its founding 202 years ago in New York, Brooks Brothers has become a legendary international retailer with 200 stores in North America and 500 worldwide in 45 countries while maintaining a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, quality, style, and value.

About Turko Textile

Founded in 2014, Turko Textile started small, but with a big idea: to provide elegant yet functional, top-quality home textiles made in Turkey to the high demand market in the USA. This vision came to life with foundation brand Enchante Home, which provides consumers with casual, affordable luxury in the form of Turkish bath, beach towel, and bedding collections. Turko Textile products are proudly produced by two of the largest textile manufacturers in Turkey, using the finest yarns and materials that reflect the company's dedication to quality, comfort, and versatility. The quality of Turko Textile products are certified with a number of certifications, including ISO 9001, organic certificate GOTS, and EKOTEX, all of which are recognized and accepted all over the world.

SOURCE Turko Textile