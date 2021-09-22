Brooks Holstein accepted into Forbes Business Council

Brooks was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Brooks Holstein into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Brooks has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Brooks will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Brooks will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored to join the Forbes Business Council as I have always admired the Forbes brand for identifying innovative companies," Brooks said. "This is an exciting opportunity for me to network with and contribute to the idea exchange of an elite group of business leaders."

About COMVEST / LifeCare

Founded in 2003, COMVEST Properties, LLC is a commercial real estate development company. In conjunction with its wholly-owned affiliate, Net Lease Developers and transactional development partners, COMVEST has developed over two million square feet of retail shopping centers and single tenant retail properties.

In 2018, COMVEST expanded its development platform with the formation of LifeCare Properties, LLC, focused on the development of resort style senior living communities. Under the terms of a joint venture with Blake Management Group, LifeCare brought The Blake senior living brand to markets in Texas. To learn more, visit lifecarepropertiesllc.com.

