Brooks Life Sciences and GENEWIZ to host 2-day virtual event focused on cell and gene therapy April 7-8, 2021

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advancing CGT Virtual Event presented by GENEWIZ and Brooks Life Sciences, opens on April 7-8, 2021 and aims to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and latest technology breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy. This free, 2-day meeting offers a platform for industry leaders and researchers from across the globe to present some of the latest research and solutions surrounding cell and gene therapy.

Since the first approved gene therapy trial in 1990, interest in cell and gene therapies has increased rapidly, changing the course of research on disease prevention and treatment. However, there are still many challenges facing the field today, and further progress to be made in developing effective therapies. Attendees at the Advancing CGT Virtual Event will have the opportunity to learn more about various topics, such as developing AAV-based gene therapies, cold chain products and solutions for a wide range of materials, and more, as well as explore innovative solutions to accelerate the therapeutic development and safe delivery of successful cell and gene therapies.

At the Advancing CGT Virtual Event, uncover the latest research from seven featured speakers: Lionel Galibert, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Kuopio Center for Gene and Cell Therapy; Brian J. Hawkins, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Pluristyx, Inc.; Elizabeth Louie, Ph.D., Supervisor, Technical Applications, GENEWIZ, A Brooks Life Sciences Company; Andrea O'Hara, Ph.D., Technical Application Scientist, GENEWIZ, A Brooks Life Sciences Company; Adriana Suarez, Ph.D., Science and Technology Advisor, 10x Genomics; Jude Samulski, Ph.D., President, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, AskBio; and Michael Weiand, Field Applications Manager, AMR East for Pacific Biosciences. Presentations will highlight subjects such as single-cell multiomics, cryopreservation, rAAV production using synthetic DNA, gene editing validation, and more.

Event features include:

Webinars presented by cell and gene therapy experts, covering a variety of topics from the comfort of your desk

Booths in the virtual exhibit hall to learn more about featured products and services, presentations, literature to download, and more

24/7 accessible content for up to 1 year following the completion of the event

"As the global leader in genomics and sample storage, we are excited to present this forum for researchers to come together to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and recent advancements in the cell and gene therapy area," stated Linda De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Brooks Life Sciences. "Advancing CGT brings together a distinguished line-up of speakers including leading researchers and technology providers and we look forward to accelerating the conversation around cell and gene therapy technologies and solutions."

About Brooks Life Sciences

Brooks Life Sciences is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions. As a service provider to labs around the world, Brooks Life Sciences offers a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of DNA gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. The organization is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, as well as a primary source for scientific trending news, premier educational virtual events/webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining Continuing Education Credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.

