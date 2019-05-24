Brooks to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Health Care Investor Conference in New York on June 5, 2019 with a presentation at 9:00 a.m. EDT .

on with a presentation at . Stifel Nicholas Cross Sector Insight Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston on June 10, 2019 with a presentation at 10:20 a.m. EDT .

The live audio webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Brooks Automation website at www.brooks.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com .

SOURCE Brooks Automation

