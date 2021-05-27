Brooks to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on June 8, 2021 with a webcast beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET

with a webcast beginning at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2021 with a webcast beginning at 12:40 p.m. ET

The live webcasts can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be available following each event.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two, global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks' Semiconductor Solutions business provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications.

On May 10, 2021, Brooks announced its plans to separate into two, independent publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

