Brookside Multicare Nursing Center Recently Completed $8 Million in Renovations

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookside Multicare Nursing Center, a 353-bed post-acute nursing and rehabilitation facility owned by Avenir Healthcare Group, has completed $8 million in renovations. The new renovations include Long Islands' latest state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym and renovated private suites. The multicare center also renovated outside space including a new outdoor garden with a putting green that features a waterfall.

Brookside Multicare Nursing Center Renovated Private Suites.

"We are pleased to be offering our community the best care in a renovated and serene setting," says Eric Mendel, CEO of Avenir Healthcare Group. "These completed renovations allow us to better combine an elite-level of care with genuine compassion for our residents. We have improved the physical space, enhanced technology in our rehabilitation gym, and provided outdoor features that bring a sense of calm and peace for our residents."

Located on a sprawling, 24-acre campus, Brookside Multicare Nursing Center is Long Island's leader in post-acute care. Perched atop a hill, the facility overlooks scenic landscape on Long Island's north shore. The Brookside Multicare Nursing Center offers spacious private and semi-private rooms, several outdoor patios and dining areas that provide residents with a comfortable setting.

In addition, Brookside offers 24-hour nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, a long-term care unit, and more. They also have specialty services including the Petal Program, which is Long Island's only pediatric extended and long-term care unit. The dedicated and secured unit is specially designed for compassionate care for children with extended care needs or chronic physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

The new rehabilitation gym offers panoramic views of natural scenery, is open six days a week, and is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and equipment. The newly installed apartment setting and supervised open gym are designed to help residents regain their full ability and return to their normal daily living.

To learn more about this facility and nursing and rehabilitation services offered, visit BrooksideMulticareCenter.com.

About Avenir Healthcare Group

Avenir Healthcare Group operates a network of assisted living and nursing rehabilitation centers. The group owns Little Neck Care Center, Brookside Multicare Nursing Center, and White Plains Center for Nursing Care. For more information, visit Avenirhc.com.

