Brooksville Healthcare Center Donates $15,600 To LPN Students

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday, Brooksville Healthcare Center, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, proudly presented a check for $15,600 to the Practical Nursing (PN) program at Pasco Hernando State College.

Brooksville Healthcare Center donated $1,200 for twelve scholarships available to currently enrolled students in the nursing program this year. They will also provide training, mentoring, and internships at their facility for the enrolled LPN students.

Brooksville Healthcare Center Check Presentation

"We are honored to contribute to the next generation of Healthcare Heroes. You all are needed more than ever. We wish you the best as you begin your journey!" stated Jason Duplantis, Administrator at Brooksville Healthcare Center.

NursingProcess.org ranks PHSC's LPN program first of more than 160 LPN programs approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

About Brooksville Healthcare Center

Brooksville Healthcare Center, located in Hernando County, Florida, is a 180-bed non-profit skilled nursing community specializing in physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact

Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578

SOURCE Brooksville Healthcare Center