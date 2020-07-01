Brookwood Properties Opens Brand New Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio, TX

BATON ROUGE, La., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 4618 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX.

The three-story, class A facility comprises 116,400 square feet and 940 climate controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is open from 9:30am-6pm seven days a week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours a day.

The project represents the 51st facility in the Brookwood portfolio, which spans Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.

