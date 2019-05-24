Broome + Greene Is Not Opening At Empire Outlets

CHICAGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broome + Greene, a modern furniture, lighting & décor brand for town & country home today put out a statement reasserting that it was not opening at Empire Outlets, New York City's only outdoor, outlet mall.

Commenting on the statement, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib said: "We have reached out to BFC and its respective agents on multiple occasions to take down our brand, to no avail, and as of writing, they are using our logo without our permission."

"We have made it exceptionally clear that we are no longer opening at the development and served the outlets with notice to remove our brand to no avail."

"For those consumers who have reached out, we apologize for any confusion. We have not, and we are not opening at Empire Outlets on Staten Island. We wish them well."

"You can find us in theMART in Chicago and from 2020 at Montgomery Promenade, New Jersey."

About Broome + Greene

Founded in 2018 at the intersection of Broome St. and Greene St. in SoHo's historic iron district, Broome + Greene is an online destination for quality modern furniture, lighting and decor for town & country homes.

Broome + Greene works with industry leading designers to present seasonal edits of the latest looks that help clients choose products that reflect their personalities and create spaces that they love.

