Brother International Corporation Integrates New SaaS Platform Targeting Business Process Improvement

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leader in business printing and imaging solutions, announces today integration with the OnTask workflow solutions platform from content-processing software pioneer company Accusoft. Businesses can now use OnTask-enabled Brother devices as a document workflow automation platform to help facilitate remote collaboration, improve visibility and tracking of critical documents, provide potential cost savings, and shorten turnaround times.

OnTask's Software-as-a-Service model makes it simple and affordable for small- to mid-sized companies to start using easily - within hours instead of months. Similarly, enterprise companies can scale and standardize their document processes across departments and seamlessly integrate with existing core systems. Unique to Brother, pre-packaged workflows will include document approvals, reviews, signatures, redlining, and online forms. Brother customers can create, execute and participate in document workflows either directly from their select Brother multifunctional device or scanner, or on their own desktop computer or mobile phone.

"Digital transformation sounds like something reserved for large enterprises, but truly every business needs to ensure that their document workflows are reaping the competitive benefits of digital, such as vastly improved efficiency and data security," said Dan Waldinger, Senior Director of B2B Marketing at Brother. "Through the integration of the OnTask software with select Brother devices, organizations big and small can unlock the transformative effects of document automation."

In addition to workflow improvements, businesses that utilize OnTask from Brother can significantly upgrade their document security thanks to the platform's comprehensive suite of approval tools. All workflow records and transactions are maintained permanently on a secured cloud so supervisors and other authorized users will always have a bird's eye view of their data, which can also be exported anytime if needed via protected APIs. OnTask is SOC 2 and ESIGN Act compliant and can also be integrated with other existing data storage solutions.

"Our intention is to meet organizations wherever they are on their journey to digital transformation," said Megan Brooks, Director of Marketing at Accusoft. "We want companies to realize the benefits of document automation now, without needing to become completely paperless first. The ability to scan a document into a workflow gives you just that - this partnership essentially helps organizations automate most manual paper-based processes."

Brother announced earlier this year that they would create a series of strategic partnerships to extend their solutions portfolio to include a variety of integrated productivity tools. OnTask is the latest addition to this group.

Access to the full suite of Brother services and solutions is offered exclusively through the Brother Authorized Partner Program (BAPP), as well as direct market resellers, dealers, and office superstore contract resellers. For more information on how to register and begin offering customers the OnTask platform, please visit www.brother-usa.com/solutions/ontask. For more information on the variety of customization and integration capabilities Brother offers, visit www.brothersolutions.com .

About Brother International Corporation

Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology and document management solutions, including award-winning color and black and white multifunctional printers, scanners, label printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The Brother P-touch line of label and ribbon printers features laminated and specialty tapes along with printable ribbons. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently received PCMag's 2018 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. Brother International Corporation's At Your Side philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business, home office and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

About Accusoft

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com

