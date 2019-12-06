Brotherhood Crusade Sets Goal to Raise $1M to Sustain and Build Programs and Services for At-Risk Youth in South Los Angeles and Surrounding Communities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 51 years of service to the Los Angeles community, Brotherhood Crusade has set a goal to raise $1M. The amount is what the organization determined necessary to sustain and build existing programs and services for at-risk youth in South Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

Proceeds will support more than 3,000 South Los Angeles youth. Additionally, Brotherhood Crusade expanded its youth development programs to the City of Lynwood. In 2020, the organization will expand its programming into the cities of Inglewood and Pomona.

Charisse Bremond Weaver, Brotherhood Crusade President & CEO

Charisse Bremond Weaver, Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO said, "We are setting a goal to reach a number that will sustain the quality of our programs and outreach, Brotherhood Crusade currently has in the Los Angeles community. We have been fortunate to build longstanding relationships with partners who share our vision to fortify our youth with the tools they will need to navigate bright futures. We are truly grateful to all of our partners and friends who have been key in helping us reach our mission as an organization. One hundred percent of the fundraiser will support the expansion and continued services to students and families who have the least."

The Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968 by civil rights activist Walter 'Walt' Bremond. For 35 years, businessman, publisher and civil rights activist Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. led the organization. Today, Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO Charisse Bremond Weaver continues the legacy of her late father Walter Bremond and mentor, Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., as she maintains partnerships and develops new alliances to build on the organization's historic impact.

An organization with a rich legacy for making an impact in the Los Angeles community, Brotherhood Crusade's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life via health & wellness, providing and enhancing educational opportunities, cultivating economic growth and building community agencies and institutions.

Board Chair, Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., said, "We thank our donors for a rich history of partnership to serve the community with pride, compassion and commitment. Thank you for your generosity and for being a part of this community-changing work that ultimately benefits our future."

To learn more about Brotherhood Crusade please call 323-846-1649. To donate to support, please visit igfn.us/f/2kl6/n.

