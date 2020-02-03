Brothers All Natural Launches Chocolate-Covered Freeze-Dried Strawberry/Banana Fruit Crisps

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers All Natural is delighted to announce the introduction of its Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Chocolate-Covered Bananas. Brothers All Natural fruit is sourced from the earth's prime growing regions and sent directly through its state-of-the-art freeze-dried process, gently removing any water. The fruit is then enrobed in a luscious 60% cacao chocolate, making the chocolate-covered fruit rich with antioxidants.

Brothers All Natural

At home or on the go, Freeze-Dried Dark Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Bananas are ideal in lunchboxes, as an office snack or even as a sweet gift. Bright and bursting with flavor, ripe strawberries nestled in rich, dark chocolate formulate a deliciously crispy treat. Compared to other products in the market, Brothers All Natural Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Bananas contain a higher ratio of fruit to chocolate for a substantially fruitier experience, creating a perfect balance.

"Our Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Bananas are great on their own or paired with items like ice cream, trail mix and more," says Robert Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural. "Our product is the perfect mixture of healthy fruit and delectably rich chocolate with an added crunch. We use dark chocolate as opposed to milk chocolate, so our chocolate-covered bananas and strawberries have a significantly healthier nutritional value than many of our competitors."

Brothers All Natural chocolate-covered fruit is now available in 1.7 ounce (48 grams) bags at BrothersAllNatural.com and Amazon.com.

Brothers International Food Corporation

Brothers International Food Corporation is a privately owned company based in Rochester, New York, with offices in Shanghai, China, and Quito, Ecuador. The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family has been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Brothers International has two operating divisions: Healthy Snacks (under the Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands) and Ingredients Division. Brothers International Food Corp. Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Brothers All Natural is the only Disney licensee to produce freeze-dried products for over 10 years and when introduced was named Disney's Best New Product of the Year. We consistently donate products to Food Link Rochester, Warrior Food Project, North Texas Food Bank and to the Ronald McDonald/Tom Golisano Children's Hospital.

For more information, visit www.brothersinternational.com and www.brothersallnatural.com.

