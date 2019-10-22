Brotman Baty Institute Announces Formation of Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine (BBI) today announced the retention of top talent for its advisory board. The six advisory board members are Daniel Baty, Susan Brotman, Charlotte Guyman, Peter Lee, Tricia Raikes and Bryan White.

The advisory board will be responsible for providing strategic guidance to BBI, which was formed in December 2017 and combines the esteemed research strengths and capabilities of UW Medicine, Fred Hutch and Seattle Children's.

"Having such a dedicated and supportive advisory board to provide counsel to us will be key in our success," said Dr. Jay Shendure, scientific director of BBI and professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "Their collective knowledge and expertise will help us further the directive of the Brotman Baty Institute to advance precision medicine with a strategic and measured approach. We are excited to have their dynamic perspectives to support us."

The advisory board members include:

Dan Baty, Founder, Columbia Pacific Management

Dan Baty is a co-founder of the Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC, and Columbia Pacific Management, Inc. He also founded Emeritus Corp. and served as chairman of the Holiday Retirement Corporation. He is a recipient of the University of Washington Foster School of Business Distinguished Leadership Award, and the UW Medicine Brotman Leadership Award. He holds degrees from the University of Washington and Harvard Law School.

Susan Brotman, Philanthropist

Susan Brotman is known for her volunteer work, especially with the Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Seattle Art Museum, where she serves as a trustee. She has chaired the boards of directors of Pacific Northwest Ballet and the University of Washington Foundation. Her late husband, Jeff Brotman, is best known as the founder and president of Costco. He also led the 1997 Campaign for United Way of King County. Susan is a former Nordstrom executive.

Charlotte Guyman, Independent Director, Berkshire Hathaway

Charlotte Guyman, an independent director of Berkshire Hathaway since 2003, serves as a board member for the Space Needle LLC, Pro.com, Brooks Running and the Save the Children Federation Inc. She is a strategic advisor for the consulting firm Cameoworks and the nonprofit BoardReady. Previous positions included general manager and director of international marketing for the Microsoft Corporation. She is a former chairman of the Advisory Board for University of Washington Medicine and holds degrees from the University of Washington.

Peter Lee, Ph.D., Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare

Dr. Peter Lee is corporate vice president for Microsoft Healthcare, which works on technologies for better and more efficient healthcare with a special focus on artificial intelligence and cloud computing. He has advanced various "out of the box" technical efforts for the organization, such as augmented-reality experiences for HoloLens and VR devices and social chatbots like XiaoIce and Tay. Past roles included office director at DARPA and head of Carnegie Mellon University's computer science department. He is a member of the boards of directors of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine.

Tricia Raikes, Co-Founder, Raikes Foundation

Tricia Raikes is the co-founder of the Raikes Foundation with her husband, Jeff. Tricia's professional background includes leadership of Creative Services at Microsoft Corporation and a co-founding role in Marketing Partners, a marketing communications firm serving tech companies. Tricia serves on the Stanford University Graduate School of Education advisory council and the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as on the advisory board for the Beecher's Foundation. She has been honored by the Obama White House, Puget Sound Business Journal, ParentMap, the Seattle Storm and others.

Board Chair, Bryan White, Founder, Sahsen Ventures

Bryan White is the founder of Sahsen Ventures, which invests in and supports mission-driven enterprises focused on life sciences, education, social justice and the environment. Mr. White was co-founder and chief investment officer of Quadra/Quellos and subsequently BlackRock Alternative Advisors. Mr. White currently serves on the boards of Pomona College, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Friends of Camp Gallagher. He is a member of the University of Washington Investment Company and The Institute for Protein Design's advisory board. He holds degrees from Pomona College and the University of Chicago.

ABOUT THE BROTMAN BATY INSTITUTE

The Brotman Baty Institute combines the research strengths and capabilities of UW Medicine, Fred Hutch and Seattle Children's to accelerate both the basic sciences of precision medicine and the delivery of benefits to patients. For more information, visit the Brotman Baty Institute online at https://brotmanbaty.org.

