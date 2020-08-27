Broward County Library Launches First Online Version of Children's BookFest

The Children's BookFest takes place every Wednesday and Thursday from 2-3PM through September 24 th . All ages can participate in BookFest, which includes live online visits with the authors and illustrators on Thursdays and "Bookopoly" events, book talks enhanced with games and challenges, on Wednesdays. All events are free and open to the public.

Register now for any of these free programs:

September 2/3 - Juana Martinez-Neal , author of Alma and How She Got Her Name (Recommended for elementary school students)

, author of (Recommended for elementary school students) September 9/10 - Tiffany D. Jackson , author of Monday's Not Coming (Recommended for high school students)

- , author of (Recommended for high school students) September 16/17 - Alex Gino , author of You Don't Know Everything Jilly P! (Recommended for middle school students)

, author of (Recommended for middle school students) September 23/24 - Tracey Baptiste , author of The Jumbies (Recommended for middle school students)

Material for Bookopoly programs, such as ebooks, audio books, or physical books can be downloaded at Broward.org/Library or checked out and picked up at the library. Find options and instructions for each specific program on the event registration page.

The 15th Annual Children's BookFest Authors and Illustrators Series is sponsored by Broward County Library, Broward Public Library Foundation, Children's Services Council of Broward County and Broward Family Life magazine.

About Broward County Libraries Division

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage and one of the busiest, with more than 7.5 million walk-in customers visiting its 38 locations annually. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Broward County Libraries

Related Links

https://www.broward.org/library

