Broward County Library's NEA Big Read 2022 Explores the Asian Immigrant Experience

The three signature events are Art Lit 2022: "Drawing Together: A Live Celebration of Art & Literature," an outdoor festival held January 15, 2022, at the Pompano Beach Library and Cultural Center and two live, online "Conversation with the Author" events.

The two online author conversations feature National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh on January 22, 2022, at 2PM, while the second on 1PM features author Thi Bui on January 29, 2022. Both are cosponsored by the Broward Public Library Foundation and the Ellsworth Public Library in Ellsworth, Maine.

The NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our neighbors and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience. Showcasing a diverse range of themes, voices, and perspectives, the NEA Big Read aims to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses and new discoveries and connections in each community.

NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, with additional sponsorship provided by the Broward Public Library Foundation. Follow us on #NEABigReadBCL, #NEABigRead and #ArtsMidwest.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library system in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

