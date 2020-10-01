Broward GOP Issues Voter Guide for November 2020 Election

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republican Party of Broward County has issued their Official Republican Voter Guide for the November 2020 General Election. The party has made recommendations from the top of the ballot with President Donald J. Trump, all the way down to local municipal races. It also includes statewide amendments as well as Broward County charter amendments.

The Broward GOP Voter Guide is online at the Broward Republican Party website browardgop.com.

Go to BrowardGOP.com to learn more about recommendations for the November 3rd election.

"We are letting voters know which candidates support lower taxes, a strong economy, safer schools, law and order, and the list goes on and on," Vice Chair Tom Powers explained. "This is an election like no other. The parties couldn't be more different, and the choices couldn't be more clear," Powers continued.

The Broward GOP website also has many ways for volunteers to get involved with the local party and candidates' campaigns. Voters with serious concerns about their ballot or best voting practices should also consider contacting the Broward Supervisor of Elections.

With absentee ballots already hitting mailboxes, voters are currently making decisions that will impact the outcome on Election Day. Early voting begins October 19th and continues on until November 1st. Election day is November 3rd, 2020.

"We are doing an aggressive campaign to not only turn out the Republican vote here in Broward County, but to inform Republican voters of all the great Republican candidates on the ballot," stated Broward GOP Chairman George Moraitis. "Our campaign plan allows us to touch every registered Republican who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot with our voter guide," Moraitis continued.

The party has sent out thousands of emails, text messages, robocalls, and physical mailers since the first round of vote-by-mail ballots were mailed.

"The Broward GOP Voter Guide continues to be a vital and highly-requested source of information for Republicans in Broward County," said Broward Republican State Committeeman Richard DeNapoli.

Precinct men and women of the Broward Republican Executive Committee are supplementing this party's digital engagement with personal precinct letters as well as door-to-door canvassing with the Broward GOP's endorsements listed on door hangers.

"We cannot do this important work without the help of our many volunteers and donors. We all have to pitch in to succeed this November," explained Broward Republican State Committeewoman Michele Merrell.

The party endorsements were voted upon by county-level executive committee leadership and guided by recommendations made from prominent Republican attorneys in the county, with additional input from the Republican Party of Florida.

The Broward GOP is a grassroots organization dedicated to increasing Republican voter turnout to get Republicans elected. It remains committed to re-electing President Donald J. Trump.

The board of the Broward GOP is made up of Chairman George Moraitis, Vice Chair Tom Powers, State Committeeman Richard DeNapoli, State Committeewoman Michele Merrell, Secretary Nancy Cooke, and Treasurer Jeff Brown.

