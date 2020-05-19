Broward League of Cities Installs Commissioner Traci Callari as 2020-2021 President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward League of Cities, representing Broward County's 31 municipal governments and more than 120 associate members, installed Commissioner Traci Callari of Hollywood as its new president on May 14, 2020 in the City of Hollywood Commission Chambers.

As the new president of the League, Commissioner Callari shared her vision of We Are One Broward: a mission to make inclusiveness, shared responsibility, and partnership central to Broward County's continued growth. "When I began thinking about my presidency, I knew it would center around inclusiveness, listening, and unity. The League's We Are One Broward initiative will focus on fostering communication and collaboration between each of our 31 distinct municipalities as we continue to address the issues that matter most to Broward County residents," said Commissioner Callari.

President Callari follows Mayor Daniel J. Stermer of Weston as League President and joins fellow officers on the Executive Committee:

First Vice President – Commissioner Beverly Williams , Lauderdale Lakes

, Second Vice President – Commissioner Bill Harris , Dania Beach

, Secretary – Vice Mayor Bob Mayersohn , Parkland

, Parkland Treasurer – Commissioner Gary Resnick , Wilton Manors

To learn more about the Broward League of Cities, call (954) 357-5563 or visit http://browardleague.org.

ABOUT THE BROWARD LEAGUE OF CITIES:

Chartered in 1957, the Broward League of Cities is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resolving issues facing Broward County's 31 cities and municipalities. The organization's membership is made up of elected officials from municipal governments and area businesses. The League is committed to increasing awareness and providing resolution to issues that affect day-to-day operations of local government, including legislation at the county, state and federal levels.

Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke – (954) 732-0754 (or)

[email protected]

