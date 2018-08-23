Brown & Toland Physicians named an "Elite" Medical Group for the 12th Consecutive Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Toland Physicians again earned "Elite" status in America's Physician Groups' (APGs) annual Standards of Excellence survey, marking the 12th consecutive year that the Bay Area independent practice association earned the highest possible ranking in the survey of hundreds of medical groups across the country.

As a APG Elite group, Brown & Toland achieved superior results in the following six domains:

Care Management Practices

Information Technology

Accountability and Transparency

Patient-Centered Care

Group Support of Advanced Primary Care

Administrative and Financial Capability

Brown & Toland and its network of more 2,500 physicians use electronic health records, and other population management electronic tools, to manage patient care. Additionally, the medical group has in place a care management team that works directly with patients, and their doctors, to help manage chronic conditions and other programs and works hospital systems and ancillary providers to deliver quality care in the best setting possible.

"We are honored to be named an Elite medical group for the 12th consecutive year," said Kelly Robison, Brown & Toland's chief executive officer. "We are celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2018, and Brown & Toland has a long history of developing innovative solutions to help our doctors provide outstanding care to their patients. Our programs help produce high quality outcomes for our patients, improving their quality of life, and bringing considerable savings to the healthcare system."

Added Don Crane, president and chief executive officer of APG, "Brown & Toland has historically and consistently been an Elite performer in our Standard of Excellence program, helping to set the highest standard for providing integrated, coordinated, and accountable care to its patients. The results are self-evident. Brown & Toland is one of the leading physician groups in the country and will continue to drive innovation and help transform our industry for the better."

For more information about the survey and results, visit America's Physician Groups' website.

About Brown & Toland Physicians



Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high quality healthcare to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,500 physicians, serving more than 300,000 HMO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of healthcare technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

SOURCE Brown & Toland Physicians

Related Links

http://www.brownandtoland.com

