Brown & Toland Physicians Welcomes K. Warren Volker, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown & Toland Physicians announced today the selection of K. Warren Volker, MD, PhD, as chief medical officer. Volker will lead the clinical and quality operations and initiatives throughout the organization and partner with physicians across the network to provide the support necessary to improve care, access, coordination, and value to Brown & Toland's more than 355,000 members and 2,700 physicians. Volker will be reporting directly to chief executive officer Kelly Robison.

"Warren's clinical vision and proven leadership, together with his history of innovation and entrepreneurship, will further strengthen our mission to deliver value to our members and physicians," said Robison. "His extensive background in health plan modeling, population health and risk-based managed care will serve us well in this pivotal stage of the company's growth."

A researcher, educator, surgeon and innovator, Volker is an internationally recognized pioneer in robotic and minimally invasive surgery and a leader in women's health. He joins Brown & Toland from Intermountain Healthcare, a Nevada multispecialty medical group where he was chief clinical officer. Previously, he founded and served as chief executive officer of WellHealth Quality Care, among the largest multispecialty medical groups in Southern Nevada with more than 100 providers and an accountable care IPA network representing nearly 4,000 physicians. Throughout the last two decades, he has launched and led several companies spanning, and intersecting, the health care, technology and insurance fields.

A member of the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists, Society for Laparoscopic Surgeons and American Medical Association, Volker is board certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where his focus is on minimally invasive and robotic (MIGS) gynecology/ pelvic reconstruction surgery. He has held faculty positions with the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was chair of the Department of OB-GYN at Summerlin Medical Center. Most recently, he served as chief of staff of Centennial Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. Volker is licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida.

In addition to being recognized among the top 100 physicians in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Volker has received numerous honors for his leadership in the areas of business and medicine, including the Arnold P. Gold National Leadership Award and the Healthcare Heroes Entrepreneur of the Year award. Through Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, he has supported and participated in medical missions to Puerto Rico, Mexico and South America.

Volker earned his medical degree and a doctorate from the University of North Dakota and completed a residency in OB-GYN surgery at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He holds an executive MBA in health care administration/management from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree in biochemistry and bachelor's degree in finance management from the University of North Dakota.

"I am excited to join the Brown & Toland leadership team in supporting our physicians in delivering an enhanced patient experience that increases satisfaction while effectively and efficiently closing gaps in care," said Volker.

Volker assumes the chief medical officer role from Brown & Toland president, Joel Klompus, MD, who has been serving in the interim. Klompus, one of Brown & Toland's founding physician members, will officially retire in March after 27 years of dedicated service to advocating and supporting the independent physician practice model.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

