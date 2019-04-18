Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Expands its Healthcare & Life Sciences Team, Adds Two New Managing Directors

"With the addition of Christoph and Manfred to the firm, BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences clients have gained access to a wealth of experience and a premium international network. We are thrilled to have their leadership as we help our clients identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace," said John Riddle, a member of BGL's Executive Committee and Head of the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences group.

Christoph focuses in the diagnostics and research tools, and medical device sectors. He has more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, commercialization and partnering agreements, and private placements. A native of Austria and fluent in German, Christoph's investment banking experience, coupled with his background in international business, have made him a sought-after advisor both domestically and in the international healthcare markets. Prior to joining BGL, Christoph served as Managing Director for Healthios Capital Markets, LLC. Christoph started his career as a financial analyst for Bank of America Securities.

Christoph earned his master's degree in business administration and computer science from the Technical University of Vienna and the University of Vienna. He completed his postgraduate studies in finance at the Center for Central European Financial Markets, and currently holds his Series 63 and Series 79 licenses. To learn more about Christoph, please visit: http://bit.ly/christophbrandenberger

Manfred Steiner has more than 27 years of experience working with healthcare providers, which includes 12 years at Huron Healthcare and its predecessor, Wellspring Partners, where he was a Managing Director and head of the firm's financial advisory group. Steiner has extensive experience providing corporate finance solutions to a broad spectrum of providers, including for-profit and not-for-profit hospitals and health systems; physician groups; and related ancillary service providers. He has deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and joint venture formation, hospital/physician alignment models, equity syndications, and broad-based market development strategies.

Manfred earned his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and his B.S. in economics from Babson College. To learn more about Manfred, please visit: http://bit.ly/manfredsteiner

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 50 countries across five continents. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

