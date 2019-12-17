Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Welcomes Todd R. Cassidy as a Managing Director

"Todd is an accomplished and trusted advisor who knows how to drive value for his clients," said Andrew K. Petryk , Head of BGL's Industrials team. "His unique background in manufacturing and product design, coupled with his years of investment banking experience, have made him a sought-after banker in the automotive industry. We look forward to leveraging his transaction and operational experience for the benefit of our clients."

Todd has nearly 20 years of professional experience in middle market investment banking and industry. Prior to joining BGL, he led the North American Automotive and Aftermarket practice at Raymond James, covering the vehicular supply chain, aftermarket, commercial vehicle, and specialty vehicle markets. His prior experience also includes 10 years in the Industrials Group at William Blair, where he formalized and led the firm's coverage efforts of the Automotive and Aftermarket Sector. Todd also held positions in product planning, program management, and engineering at Ford Motor Company, as well as engineering roles at DaimlerChrysler and Boeing.

"I'm thrilled to be joining BGL," remarked Cassidy. "I have been impressed with the firm's strong reputation and longstanding commitment to the industrial sector. It's a great time to be joining a team that is committed to growth and is doing so rapidly. I look forward to expanding the firm's industrial coverage and expertise in the automotive and aftermarket spaces."

Todd has an MBA from Harvard Business School, an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, and a B.A. in philosophy and B.S. in mechanical engineering, both from the University of Notre Dame.

To learn more about Todd, please visit: http://bit.ly/toddcassidy

