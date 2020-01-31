Brown Rudnick Announces 2020 Partner Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Rudnick LLP, an international law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of six exceptional lawyers to partner. Thomas J. Braiden, Andrew M. Carty, Kyle R. Johnson, Jessica T. Lu, Joseph M. Mercadante, and Arnaud Moussatoff joined the partnership on February 1, 2020.

This experienced group of attorneys will join five dominant practice groups, Bankruptcy & Restructuring; Litigation & Arbitration; Energy, Utilities & Environmental; IP Litigation; and Corporate.

Brown Rudnick's 2020 partner class joins amid continued expansion of the firm, which has also welcomed 10 new lateral partners from outside its ranks since the start of 2019.

"As we continue to expand Brown Rudnick's global reach, we're thrilled to have such a diverse group of attorneys bolster the firm's partnership ranks," said Bill Baldiga, Brown Rudnick's CEO. "We're committed to the strategic growth of the firm through both lateral hiring and development of top legal talent from within, and look forward to continuing to do so this year."

The newly promoted partners are based in the firm's Boston, Hartford, London, New York and Paris offices.

The firm's new partners include:

Thomas J. Braiden: Corporate (London)

Tom advises on a wide range of corporate matters in a number of different industries. He has extensive experience advising public and private companies, as well as family offices and other private investors, on IPOs and secondary fundraisings (both AIM and Official List), mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, venture capital, commercial contracts, corporate governance issues, and other general corporate advice.

Andrew M. Carty: Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring (New York)

Andrew's practice focuses on providing effective and efficient solutions to complex corporate restructuring matters. With substantial experience representing secured and unsecured creditors, official and ad hoc committees, equity holders, strategic investors, and other stakeholders in complex reorganization proceedings, Andrew's practice spans a wide range of industries, and includes restructuring, finance, and bankruptcy litigation.

Kyle R. Johnson: Energy, Utilities & Environmental (Hartford)

Kyle focuses his practice on environmental issues in real estate and corporate transactions, including environmental due diligence, negotiation of liabilities, and drafting of contractual documents and indemnities, regulatory compliance and enforcement matters, remediation of contaminated properties, and general environmental counseling. Kyle is also experienced in energy and public utility law, including siting, permitting, administrative and appellate litigation, and real estate law.

Jessica T. Lu: Litigation & Arbitration (Boston)

Jessica represents clients in general commercial and intellectual property litigation, including patent, copyright, and trademark infringement, contract disputes, business torts, and employment issues. Her practice encompasses stages of litigation from initiation through trial and she also has experience with complex financial and restructuring-related disputes and SEC enforcement actions.

Joseph M. Mercadante: IP Litigation (New York)

Joseph is an experienced patent litigator with a focus on cases in the field of electronics, including computer hardware and software, automotive technologies, telecommunications, and networking and semiconductors. He represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of patent litigation matters, including pre-suit investigations, validity and infringement analyses, discovery, Markman proceedings, expert reports and depositions, motion practice, and trial.

Arnaud Moussatoff: Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring (Paris)

Arnaud represents clients in restructuring operations and distressed transactions relating to underperforming or insolvent companies. His practice also includes a wide variety of litigation matters, including French Insolvency Law and the issues arising from financial difficulties affecting businesses, such as complex M&A litigation and managers' liability. He offers a wide range of counseling to debtors, investors, purchasers, lenders and managers.

