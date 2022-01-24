BROWN UNIVERSITY'S LAUREN ALEXANDER APPOINTED TO LEAD CUSTOMIZED & FACULTY-LED PROGRAMS AT IES ABROAD

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Lauren Alexander has been appointed as the new Associate Vice President of Customized & Faculty-Led Programs at IES Abroad, effective immediately. In this role, Alexander will lead all faculty-led programming efforts for IES Abroad, a global, not-for-profit that provides premier study abroad and internship programs around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Lauren to IES Abroad where her extensive experience, skills and unwavering passion for international education will further position us as a provider of choice for universities seeking academically engaging and culturally immersive customized programs," said Michael Adewumi, PhD, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Alexander brings a wealth of international education, study abroad, and faculty-led programming experience to IES Abroad. She most recently held the position of Deputy Director of the Office of International Programs at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. She also served for more than 11 years at International Studies Abroad (ISA) holding positions of increasing responsibility, including Associate Vice President, Custom Programs, and Associate Vice President, University Partnerships.

"My own study abroad experience had an enormous positive impact on my life and why I've dedicated my career to international education," said Lauren Alexander, Associate Vice President of Customized & Faculty-Led Programs. "I look forward to continuing my professional journey with IES Abroad and working closely with my new colleagues to deliver meaningful experiences to our students through engaging customized and faculty-led programs."

Alexander has served as co-editor of "Education Abroad Operational Management: Strategies, Opportunities and Innovations"; made numerous presentations at NAFSA, the Forum on Education Abroad and Pennsylvania Council for International Education conferences; and serves as an Intercultural Development Inventory qualified administrator and Madrid Chamber of Commerce certified translator.

Alexander received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University in English Literature and Spanish Language and Linguistics and her Master of Arts in Intercultural Communication from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She also spent a full academic year abroad at the Universitat de Barcelona.

About IES Abroad

Founded in 1950, IES Abroad is a global, not-for-profit academic consortium of more than 500 top-tier American colleges and universities. IES Abroad provides premier study abroad and internship programs around the world through IES Abroad, IES Internships, Customized & Faculty-Led Programs, and The Study Abroad Foundation. With more than 400 study abroad programs in 85 locations worldwide, the organization creates authentic global education opportunities for more than 10,000 students annually. IES Abroad has more than 140,000 alumni who have benefited from studying on IES Abroad programs since its inception and offers $6+ million in scholarships and aid. Learn more at www.IESabroad.org.

