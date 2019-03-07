Broxel Enters The US Market By Launching A Product In Partnership With Vicente Fernández, One Of The Greatest Hispanic Icons

As an initial step in its market entry, Broxel launched its ﬁrst product, The Vicente Fernández Broxel USA Prepaid Card at the The Latino Coalition Legislative Summit 2019, in Washington DC where Vicente Fernández himself introduced the Vicente Fernández Broxel USA Prepaid Card.

"For Broxel, it is important to reach Hispanics in the United States with solutions to their day-to-day needs, and this the ﬁrst of several products that we will offer in the market. It is a privilege for all of us at Broxel to launch this product with the image of Vicente Fernández, who has taken the name of México to unprecedented heights throughout the world," said Gustavo Gutiérrez Galindo, CEO of Broxel.

Broxel's entry into the United States will be focused on catering to the Hispanic market. This will be done through a transactional product which will provide this segment of the population with a safe and efficient way to handle money.

The product will consist of the Broxel App, in addition to the Broxel USA prepaid card. The combination of these elements will help the more than 55 million members of the Hispanic population in the United States to receive, use and send money.

The Broxel USA card, will enable the user to:

Receive and use money in the United States in an easy, fast and safe way.

in an easy, fast and safe way. Access ATM's for cash withdrawal.

Pay for goods and services on merchants and on-line.

Send domestic and international money remittances

Broxel is the most efﬁcient payment system with the most advanced technology in the market today. With this launch, Broxel shows that borders between countries will not stop the innovation being undertaken in Mexico. This card will be available in the month of May.

Broxel, with 8 years of experience in the payments industry, has issued more than 6 million cards and processed millions of transactions reaching into both the corporate as well as the end consumer markets. Its solutions have been deployed in many different corporate and government payment programs to make different administrative and operational processes more efficient. The company's current operations also include financial inclusion platforms for end consumers. Broxel's multi-channel platform provides users with access through a wide range of interaction points such as App, Web, RCS in partnership with Google, SMS, Social Networks, among others.

Learn more at www.broxel.com or on our social networks:

Facebook: @BroxelApp

Twitter: @BroxelApp

Instagram: @Broxelapp

About Broxel

We develop solutions in payment system, based on ﬁnancial technology, with the objective of creating efficient, agile, and disruptive ﬁnancial ecosystems available anywhere in the world at all times.

To download the press release and obtain additional information visit: www.broxel.com/vicentefernandez

SOURCE Broxel

Related Links

http://www.broxel.com

