BRP Announces Election of Directors and Board Committee Composition

VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast. The webcast will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.  

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Joseph Robbins and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Robbins has sat on the Board of Directors of BRP from 2013 until now.

Otherwise, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Pierre Beaudoin

280,008,753

95.10%

14,418,619

4.90%





Joshua Bekenstein

272,038,054

92.40%

22,389,318

7.60%





José Boisjoli

291,512,122

99.01%

2,915,250

0.99%





Charles Bombardier

292,857,065

99.47%

1,570,307

0.53%





Michael Hanley

285,683,113

97.03%

8,744,259

2.97%





Ernesto M. Hernández

294,124,344

99.90%

303,028

0.10%





Katherine Kountze

294,334,979

99.97%

92,393

0.03%





Louis Laporte

292,860,807

99.47%

1,566,565

0.53%





Estelle Métayer

285,607,168

97.00%

8,820,204

3.00%





Nicholas Nomicos

285,646,812

97.02%

8,780,560

2.98%





Edward Philip

288,318,058

97.93%

6,109,314

2.07%





Barbara Samardzich

292,482,565

99.34%

1,944,807

0.66%

Board Committees

In December 2020, Mr. Charles Bombardier was appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee to replace Mr. Nicholas Nomicos, Mr. Hernández was also appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee and Ms. Kountze was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors

Audit
Committee

Human
Resources &
Compensation
Committee

Investment
and Risk
Committee

Nominating,
Governance
and Social
Responsibility
Committee

Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member

Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member

José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier

Member

Michael Hanley (Lead director)

Chair


Katherine Kountze

Member


Ernesto M. Hernández

Member

Louis Laporte

Member

Estelle Métayer

Member


Nicholas Nomicos

Member


Edward Philip


Chair

Chair

Barbara Samardzich


Member

Chair

Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built

on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on-and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com 
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

