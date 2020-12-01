Bruce C. H. Cheng, Delta Electronics' Founder, Receives the Distinguished Contribution Award from the China Power Supply Society

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce C. H. Cheng, founder and honorary chairman of Delta Electronics, has received the Distinguished Contribution Award for his long-term outstanding contribution to power supply technology, industrial development and talent cultivation from the China Power Supply Society, which represents the power electronics industry in mainland China. The prestigious recognition, conferred at the 6th China Power Supply Society Science and Technology Awards on November 23, 2020, is the highest individual honor presented to only one winner each year. In addition, a 1500W AC-DC immersion liquid cooling power supply jointly developed by Delta and Alibaba (China) won the Excellent Product Innovation Award for its high reliability, long lifespan, high efficiency, low noise, and superior contribution to power usage effectiveness (PUE) reduction. Delta is especially honored to win these two awards as the Company is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Since Delta's establishment in 1971, Mr. Cheng has adopted innovative research and development as the foundation for Delta's sustainable development and the driving force behind the Company's exceptional success in the industry. He has long supported the development of power electronics and the cultivation of talents, investing in the Delta Power Electronics Science and Education Development Program and the Delta Scholar Program, and inviting academicians Fred C. Lee and Yingduo Han and other experts to participate in these programs. Mr. Cheng has subsidized university scholars to conduct research on power electronics and power transmission and rewarded outstanding graduate and doctoral students to lay a solid foundation for the development of the power electronics discipline and talent cultivation at universities in mainland China. In addition, Mr. Cheng has focused on climate change and environmental protection, promoting green buildings and environmental education. He is often seen participating in environmental protection events in person.

Delta also won the Excellent Product Innovation Award for the 1500W AC-DC immersion liquid cooling power supply for data centers, a world-class product jointly launched by Delta and Alibaba. The immersion liquid cooling solution improves power density and reliability while reducing energy consumption. The successful development of Delta's immersion liquid cooling power supply opens up a new direction for switching power supply cooling methods and also provides reliable support and safeguard for establishing immersion liquid cooling data centers.

The China Power Supply Society Science and Technology Awards is organized by the China Power Supply Society. The awards include the Distinguished Contribution Award, the Youth Award, the Technological Invention Award, the Science and Technology Progress Award, and the Excellent Product Innovation Award.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.