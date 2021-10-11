Bruce Cornutt Of Lyons HR Elected Chair Of The National Association Of Professional Employer Organizations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Bruce Cornutt, president and CEO of Florence, Alabama-based Lyons HR, was elected chair of the association's Board of Directors on September 28 during its annual member meeting. He succeeds Lee Yarborough, president of Greenville, South Carolina-based Propel HR.

Cornutt is an experienced PEO executive and well-known industry leader. He previously served as NAPEO's Vice Chair and Secretary-Treasurer. Lyons HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) which offers a range of services to its clients including human resource services, payroll, employee benefits and risk and compliance assistance. The company was founded in 1995 and is a long-time member of NAPEO. Lyons HR is an IRS certified professional employer organization and holds ESAC accreditation. Cornutt is a past recipient of the Michaeline A. Doyle Award, the PEO industry's highest honor for service and leadership.

"I'm honored by the election to the Chairmanship and more excited than ever about the state of our industry. PEO services offer incredible value for businesses of all sizes and I'm ready to do my part to spread the news about the power of PEO," said Cornutt.

"Bruce has a strong vision for the future of PEOs, and I look forward to working alongside him to expand our industry across the country," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary. "He brings decades of experience to this role, and a steady, optimistic leadership style that will serve all of our members well."



About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to 173,000 businesses employing 4 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

