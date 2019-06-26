Bruce Madsen, Leader in Industrial Ergonomics, Joins DEKRA OSR

"We are thrilled to add Bruce to our roster of industry leaders who are committed to moving organizations toward safety," said Donald Groover, Senior Vice President at DEKRA OSR. "His expertise in mitigating orthopedic injuries in the workplace is invaluable for our clients who seek to eliminate these life changing injuries and fatalities."

Madsen has been consulting in this space for 38 years and was the founder of Sports Therapy Associates, an injury prevention, risk reduction, peak performance, and safety ROI consulting firm in southern Oregon.

Sports Therapy Associates innovated the space of ergonomics in a range of industries: pulp and paper, timber, mining, oil and gas, utilities, metals and mining, construction, and warehousing. His clients have included Boeing, Nordstrom, Food Service of America, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas and Electric, J.C. Penney, Nike, Costco, TNT United Truck Lines, and the U.S. Army, among many others.

Madsen also has extended his practice to include professional sports franchises. He has worked with more than 250 National or World champion athletes to help them prevent or recover from soft tissue injuries. One athlete of note is A.C. Green, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, who achieved "Ironman" status by playing 14.5 years and 1,192 consecutive games without a lost time injury.

DEKRA OSR has secured the rights to The Keen Eye Industrial Soft Tissue Solution, his branded system that assesses human movement joint by joint to show potential risks and how to minimize them.

"Getting people to correctly move bio-mechanically solves about 75 percent of all musculoskeletal and soft tissue injuries at work," Madsen said. "This really, really moves the needle in terms of controlling the exposure."

Madsen said he is excited to help more people avoid soft tissue injuries and that is why he has decided to join DEKRA OSR.

"My goal was always to eliminate all unnecessary orthopedic surgeries. It's a dream come true in terms of reach, in terms of fit, and in terms of philosophy," he said. "DEKRA deeply cares about the worker as much as I do."

Madsen has an undergraduate degree in psychology with emphasis in industrial and sports psychology from Portland State University. He is also a certified athletic trainer and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning profession around the world.

About DEKRA OSR:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR) is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner-and in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA OSR is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

