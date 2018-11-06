SOUTH PASADENA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce R. Jacob is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Dean Emeritus and Professor of Law at Stetson University College of Law.

Established since 1883, Stetson University is committed to providing their students with a quality education utilizing the latest innovations all while fostering a "community where learning and values meet."

With 50 years of experience, Professor Jacob began his career in 1960 as an Assistant Attorney General of the State of Florida. A professor at Emory University School of Law (1965-1969) and the Ohio State University College of Law (1971-78), Professor Jacob has also been the Dean of two law schools, for a total of 16 1/2 years - Mercer University Law School from 1978-1981 and Stetson University College of Law from 1981-1994.Throughout his illustrious career, Professor Jacob has attained extensive experience in the areas of Criminal Appellate and Post Conviction Legal Work. When asked his advice to newcomers in the legal profession, Professor Jacob states, "Do pro-bono work and really care for your client - law practice is very hard work. You often work until the early hours of the morning. You have to be honest and above board in all that you do." To further enhance his professional development, Professor Jacob is an esteemed member of Bruce R. Jacob - Chris W. Altenbernd Criminal Appellate American Inn of Court located in Tampa, Florida.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Professor Jacob attended Stetson University where he received his Juris Doctor degree and Harvard University where he received his Doctor of Judicial Science degree. Obtaining his LL.M. in Criminal Law from Northwestern University, in his previous years Professor Jacob received his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Professor Jacob was the recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award from Stetson University in 2006 and in 2018, and the "Golden Apple Award" from Stetson law students in 1999 for excellence in teaching. In 2013, The Constitution Project, Washington, DC, gave four "Constitutional Champion" awards and Mr. Jacob received one of them. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers also awarded him the "Champion of Indigent Defense Award" in 2013. Professor Jacob also argued two cases before the US Supreme Court: Gideon v Wainwright, 372 U.S. 335 (1963) and Kaufman v United States, 394 U.S. 217 (1969).

When he is not working, Professor Jacob enjoys playing the violin, and reading both nonfiction books and biographies.

Professor Jacob dedicates this recognition is dedicated in loving memory of his parents Edward and Elsie Jacob. He also dedicates this recognition to his wife, Ann Wear Jacob and his children Bruce Ledley Jacob, Lee Ann Jacob Gun and Brian Jacob and his 10 grandchildren.

