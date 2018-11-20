Bruck Lighting Introduces 48V SMARTrack System

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruck Lighting, a brand of LEDRAbrands, along with ALPHABET and Molto Luce, announced its release of the SMARTrack 48V track system with a series of intelligent fixtures including spots and pendants with thousands of options.

SMARTrack with Z48 Intelligent Spot E10 SMART Spot

SMARTrack allows for 0-10v, DALI or Bluetooth® wireless. It is compatible with many control systems and can be easily commissioned with simple wall switches or app-based control panels. Its minimalistic extruded aluminum profile offers a clean unobtrusive design. Recessed, surface and suspension mounting are offered and an easy click in blank channel cover eliminates a darkened cavity. SMARTrack is THE most versatile track on the market. "So, you need 6 circuit dimming on 277v track? We can do that…"

SYSTEM FEATURES INCLUDE:

Universal voltage 120-277v remote Class 2 power supply (acts as current limiter for code).

Individually, wirelessly controlled fixtures with Beacon technology and flicker-free, dim-to-zero.

Dimmable with 0-10v, DALI, or Bluetooth with CASAMBI®, SILVAIR®, GalaXi® and others.

XICATO® 0-10v to Bluetooth convertor allows unlimited group control of fixtures.

Snap-in channel cover for clean ceiling aesthetic.

LensVector® - Bluetooth Beam Shaping for beam spreads as low as 10° up to 60° using an app or a simple, programmed, wall switch. SMARTrack is the Lighting Designers dream come true.

BRUCK Lighting is an American lighting manufacturer of high-tech, spec-grade, "techorative" fixtures and track systems featuring Human-Centric, Intelligent and tier 1, LED drivers and components. BRUCK, along with ALPHABET and MOLTO LUCE are brands of parent company LEDRA Brands, Inc with their factory located in Tustin, CA. BRUCK is represented by the top Agencies in every market in North America and has an International presence. For media or any further information, contact Jesse Poggio at 205179@email4pr.com. 714.259.9959 ext. 241. Visit www.LEDRAbrands.com for further information.

