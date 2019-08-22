Bruegger's Bagels Brings Back The Flavors Of Fall

Returning to the breakfast sandwich menu is the fan-favorite Farmhouse Egg Sandwich , made with two fresh-cracked eggs, peppered bacon, ham, cheddar cheese and Country Pepper cream cheese on a Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel. This unique specialty bagel is topped with a mix of cheeses and hash brown shreds and then baked to a crisp golden brown.

At lunch, Bruegger's offers its take on two deli favorites. The new Hot Pastrami features pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, diced pickle and spicy brown mustard served up hot on an Everything Bagel. Reminiscent of a tuna melt, the Hot Tuna is made with Bruegger's tuna salad featuring albacore tuna, mayo, red onion and a bit of Garden Veggie cream cheese for added flavor. It's then topped with Swiss cheese, tomato and honey mustard and served hot on ciabatta.

"We all look forward to the comfort foods of fall, with their savory flavors and aromatic seasonings," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "Our deli classics with a twist and farm-inspired breakfast sandwich are just the thing as the weather gets cooler and our guests begin to crave heartier fare."

Because fall isn't fall without pumpkin spice, Bruegger's brings back its famous Pumpkin Bagel, made with simple ingredients and then kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked; Pumpkin cream cheese, made with pumpkin puree for a creamy, pumpkin pie-like flavor; and of course Pumpkin Spice coffee, available at participating locations, with the taste and aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice.

Bruegger's fans can stay informed about other special deals year-round and receive exclusive offers for bagels, sandwiches, signature coffees and more by joining the Bruegger's Inner Circle Rewards Program at www.brueggers.com. They'll receive a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese when they sign up and then get two points for every $1 spent year-round to redeem for favorite menu items.

