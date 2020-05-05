Bruegger's Bagels Celebrates Moms All Month Long With 'Momumental May'

Families who love to treat Mom to the traditional Mother's Day breakfast in bed can outdo themselves this year by ordering the Hot & Ready Brunch Box, which includes six bagels, one tub of 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheese, three egg sandwiches (one Farmhouse and two Bacon and Cheddar), four blueberry muffins and four twice-baked hash browns for just $29.99*.

Bruegger's is also offering new take-home meal kits that make meals and snacks a snap, including:

Take & Make Bagel Deli Kit includes six bagels, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese, mayo and mustard. Serves 6 people for $29.99* .

Smoked Salmon Plate includes eight slices of smoked salmon, eight tomato slices, 16 red onion slices, one ounce of capers and leaf lettuce for $19.99* . Purchase fresh bagels or bread to create 4 smoked salmon sandwiches.

Take & Make Cookie Kit includes eight ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies. Serves 8 people for $8.99* . Add a gallon of orange juice for $6* more or a Brew for the Crew 96 oz. drip coffee for an additional $7* .

Guests can conveniently enjoy Bruegger's Bagels by ordering through DoorDash*, delivery*, grab & go pickup, call ahead, curbside pickup* and drive-thru* options.

"This has been such an unusual time, and we know moms are working extra hard, so we think they definitely deserve more than just one day of recognition this year," said Bruegger's Bagels VP of Marketing Teka O'Rourke. "We're even offering 20% off gift cards through May 31 to help fuel Mom with bagels and coffee as she gets through her day."

Guests who want to learn more about new meal kit options, receive news and special offers, and earn points for free food can sign up for Bruegger's eClub at https://www.brueggers.com.

For more information, visit the website or follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Pricing, availability and participation may vary by bakery.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates more than 200 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

