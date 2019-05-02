Bruegger's Bagels Heats Up Spring With Hearts And Jalapenos

"Consumer research shows that interest in bold flavors continues to grow, so we're really bringing on the heat with the Chorizo Jalapeno Egg Sandwich," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "The Jalapeno Bagel incorporates peppers within the dough. Then it's kettle-boiled and baked to perfection, creating an eggshell crust and chewy interior – it's the perfect bagel to pair with spicy Mexican chorizo sausage and our 100% made-in-Vermont Jalapeno Cream Cheese. Avocado also adds a cool contrast."

Also in May, Bruegger's will bring back its famous heart-shaped bagels in celebration of Mother's Day. Guests can preorder heart-shaped Plain, Blueberry or Cinnamon Raisin bagels by the dozen for Mother's Day pickup now through May 11. The bagels will also be available in bakeries for same-day purchase to give Mom something she really loves.

Bruegger's fans who want to stay informed about special deals and receive exclusive offers for bagels, sandwiches, signature coffees and more can join the Bruegger's Inner Circle. Upon signing up, they'll receive a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese and then get two points for every $1 spent year-round to redeem for favorite menu items. Guests can join at Brueggers.com or by downloading the app.

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

