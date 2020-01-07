Bruegger's Celebrates National Bagel Day On Jan. 15 With A Free Bagel With Cream Cheese

In addition to the free bagel with cream cheese offer, fans of the brand can go one better. Bruegger's Inner Circle Rewards members who check in at any participating Bruegger's Bagels bakery on National Bagel Day will be entered for the chance to win free bagels with cream cheese for a year. One lucky winner from each participating Bruegger's bakery will be chosen – that's almost 200 winners of free bagels with cream cheese for a year! See official rules for full instructions, terms and conditions, including alternate method of entry, which does not require purchase or check-in.

Guests who aren't current members of the Inner Circle Rewards program can join at rewards.brueggers.com or through the Bruegger's Bagels app up until National Bagel Day to have a chance to win. Those who sign up will also receive an offer for a free bagel with cream cheese, good any day throughout year, as well as other exclusive deals and two points for every $1 spent at their favorite Bruegger's Bagels bakery, redeemable for free food and beverages.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 200 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

