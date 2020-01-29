Bruegger's Spreads The Love This Valentine's Day With Heart Bagels

"Love is definitely a word used to describe how fans feel about their favorite bagel, so we wanted to give them even more to adore with our special heart bagels for the full week of Valentine's Day," said Bruegger's Bagels Director of National Promotions and Media Michelle Martin. "No matter the shape, they are always prepared in the traditional way, with just five simple ingredients of flour, water, malt, yeast and salt and then kettle-boiled and stone-hearth baked to perfection."

For a full list of Bruegger's locations and contact information for each bakery, please visit https://locations.brueggers.com/.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates more than 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sara Hundley or Lauren Johnson

SPM Communications

24-hour Media Line: 817-329-3257

sh@spmcommunications.com

lauren@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Bruegger’s Bagels