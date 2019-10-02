Bruker Announces Acquisition of Magnettech's EPR Business

Magnettech's benchtop electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) system, the MiniScope MS 5000 , and a broad range of Magnettech EPR accessories, expand Bruker's existing EPR portfolio. With this addition, Bruker's EPR product line now includes compact micro-EPR systems, dedicated or research-grade benchtop EPR systems, as well as a range of floor-standing research EPR systems for many different EPR molecular and materials research applications, and dedicated polymer and beverage analysis solutions.

Freiberg Instruments, which has developed and is manufacturing the MiniScope MS 5000 EPR products, and Bruker have also agreed to a long-term EPR supply partnership, and Bruker intends to continue to work with some of Magnettech's key channel partners, in particular Aerial for the important market of radiation processing and dosimetry. Bruker is welcoming all Magnettech EPR customers with a strong commitment to global service, applications and software support, and to ongoing further EPR developments.

Dr. Falko Busse, Group President of Bruker BioSpin, stated: "We are excited by the opportunities of the Magnettech EPR business in new market segments. This acquisition complements our EPR offerings, so that we can now address most EPR customers' requirements in molecular research and in chemical and applied markets quality control and process analysis. The long-term supply and innovation partnership with Freiberg Instruments establishes an agile EPR ecosystem that combines the strengths of both companies."

Dr. Kay Dornich, Managing Director of Freiberg Instruments GmbH, commented: "I am delighted that Bruker has acquired our EPR business to provide the MS 5000 benchtop system and related dedicated EPR analysis solutions, as well as global service and support. Freiberg is pleased to continue an EPR supply partnership with Bruker."

EPR spectroscopy, also known as Electron Spin Resonance (ESR), is the molecular method of choice to detect, quantify and characterize paramagnetic species, unpaired electrons, free radicals, reactive oxygen species and transition metal complexes. This makes EPR uniquely suitable for selected scientific research applications and certain chemistry QC and food analysis solutions.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

About Magnettech GmbH

Magnettech GmbH was founded in 1991 by the members of the department of "Centre for Construction of Scientific Devices" of the Academy of Sciences in Germany. It evolved into a provider of EPR technology, especially for research-grade bench-top versions. In 2014, Magnettech GmbH became a part of Freiberg Instruments GmbH, a fast growing high-tech company established in 2005 as a spin off from the TU Bergakademie - The University of Resources, Freiberg. Freiberg Instruments is known as an innovative supplier of X-ray diffraction equipment and carrier lifetime characterization systems for semiconductor industry and research, EPR spectrometers as well as TL/OSL readers for dating and dosimetry. The company has grown rapidly since 2005 and now has an installed base of well over 1,000 systems in more than 70 countries around the world. For more information please visit www.freiberginstruments.com.

