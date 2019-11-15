Bruker Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will present at the following conferences:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference, London, UK

Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer

A live audio webcast of the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay will be posted on the Bruker Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

