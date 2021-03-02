Bruner Group Arranges $17,000,000 Sale Of Former Sam's Club In Lake Worth Beach, FL

"In addition to achieving our pre-pandemic sale price expectations, Mr. Bruner was able to secure us a short-term lease with Walmart that significantly decreased our carrying costs. We entertained dozens of lease and sale proposals brought to us by Mr. Bruner and his team. This is the fifth transaction we have completed with Mr. Bruner's assistance since 2018 and we have obviously been very happy with his performance," said Derek Montgomery, investor/shareholder of the seller, 7233 Seacrest Boulevard, LLC.

The buyer is Alliance 7233 Seacrest LLC, an affiliate of Pennsylvania based Alliance Partners HSP, an owner/developer of industrial, retail, office, and multifamily properties throughout the United States.

The building features 22'6"-26'8" clear heights, dock and grade loading, heavy power, 800+ parking, natural gas and is fully air conditioned. The site is located immediately off I-95 at Hypoluxo Road in Central Palm Beach County and has nearly 1,000 ft of interstate frontage with visibility to 300,000 cars/day.

About Bruner Group

Bruner Group specializes in regional/multi-state occupancy decisions; site selection, sourcing and negotiating local/state/federal government incentives for corporate relocations; multi-modal logistics comparative analyses; labor force analyses; electricity costs analyses; and project management services.

Bruner Group has successfully represented publicly traded tenants, private equity funds and institutional landlords including Brookdale Senior Living, La Mesa RV, Morespace Storage & Irgang Development Group. Bruner Group was recognized by Costar Power Broker Quarterly Deals designation for "Top Retail Lease" in Quarter 1 2020, and the two Top Office Lease designations in Quarter 2 2020.

Contact:

Hunter Campbell

Corporate Real Estate Advisor

Bruner Group

151 SE 3rd Avenue Suite 222, Delray Beach, FL 33483

o: 561.277.0174 X 113

c: 772.486.3764

[email protected] | www.brunergroupcre.com

SOURCE Bruner Group

Related Links

https://www.brunergroupcre.com

