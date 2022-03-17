brush365 and FeatherPay Announce Payments Partnership

Dallas, TX area dental group brush365 has partnered with FeatherPay to supercharge their patients' payment experience

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- brush365, a group of Dallas area dental clinics, today announced its partnership with FeatherPay, an Atlanta-based healthcare fintech company. brush365 will use FeatherPay to power their patient payment experience, giving their patients greater transparency and flexibility in how they pay for dental care.

brush365

"FeatherPay allows our patients to have dignity in their payment experience by creating a platform that facilitates multiple payment options in one dashboard. We are also super excited to have FeatherPay for in-house financing options that are hassle-free as well as a way to run monthly transactions for our membership plan. Partnering with FeatherPay was a no-brainer." -Sara Mahmood DDS MS FAGD, Founder & Owner of brush365

"We are humbled and honored to help further brush365's mission to deliver honest, transparent dental care to the greater Dallas areas. FeatherPay exists to deliver a great patient experience that enables affordability and convenience of care, and we are excited to partner with Dr. Mahmood and the team at brush365 to that end," said Craig Haynor, CEO and co-founder of FeatherPay.

To book an appointment visit www.brush365dental.com.

brush365 is a full-service dental company with a tagline and promise of providing "Dentistry with Integrity". Their offices are state-of-the-art with Cerec same day crown technology, iTero digital impressions, Ultra Low Dose (ULD) 3D imaging, and all the bells and whistles needed to create a comfortable and efficient visit. Their joyful team was meticulously selected for their adherence to providing honest, high-quality care at affordable, in-network pricing. With early morning, late evening, and weekend appointments, brush365 believes that you should never have to take off from work or pick your kids up early from school in order to get a dental cleaning. At their offices across the DFW metroplex, you'll feel the difference as soon as you walk into our doors. Their company radiates kindness and is honored to provide lasting dental care to the communities they serve.

Contact brush365 [email protected]

FeatherPay is a payment platform that drives revenue and lowers operational costs for practices, all while delivering a great experience for patients. It does this by consolidating all the different ways a practice enables their patients to pay into a single experience for patients and administrators. With FeatherPay, patients digitally receive payment notifications via email/SMS, clearly understand their payment amounts, and can combine multiple payment methods in a single transaction, whether paying in the office, over the phone or on their mobile device. FeatherPay also simplifies back-office operations such as reconciliation, auditing, refunds, and patient billing, and digitizing AR processes leading to more efficient and accurate processes that save time and money.

Contact FeatherPay [email protected]

Media Contact:

Michael Biederman

302.540.7635

[email protected]

