Brushless DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD USD 2.65 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, and FAULHABER Group | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Brushless DC Motors Market by Product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), End User (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the brushless dc motors market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.65 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market.