Brushless DC Motors Market to register USD 2.65 billion growth during 2021-2025|Technavio

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. offers two types of brushless DC motors without integrated controller electronics: Globe INB/NB line of small frame, rare-earth brushless DC motors, and the ResMax high-speed brushless DC motors designed to power medical respirators.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. offers DC brushless motors for commercial aircraft, business jet, helicopter, UAV, eVTOL, and military applications.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Buhler Motor GmbH offers DC Motor 24flat, DC Motor 63x125, and others for brushless DC motors.

Brushless DC Motors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The brushless DC motors market is segmented as below:

Product

o Less Than 750 W

o Between 750 W And 3 KW

o More Than 75 KW

o Between 3 KW And 75 KW

o Industrial

o Consumer Durables

o Automotive

o Aerospace And Defense

o Healthcare

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

The brushless DC motors market is driven by the increasing use of BLDC in consumer durables. In addition, the growing use of BLDC in the automotive sector is expected to trigger the brushless DC motors market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.

