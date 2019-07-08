Bruster's Commemorates 30 Years in Business with National Festivities

Bruce Reed established his namesake business, Bruster's Real Ice Cream , on July 13, 1989. With an idea to create somewhere customers could enjoy homemade premium ice cream, Reed wanted to fill what he believed to be a gap in the market with a family business. Partnering with his sister Candy Gerace, who was his inspiration and first hire, they quickly took Bruster's to stardom. The business expanded, franchised, hired additional leadership including CEO Jim Sahene in 2002 and created new treats. But Bruster's never lost sight of what made it special. Its premium homemade ice cream, crafted right in the stores where it is served, became its signature because the product was a scoop above the rest.

"We're focused on opening one great store at a time," Sahene said. "This anniversary is a tremendous reminder that when we focus on what we do best, success comes naturally."

As part of the anniversary, Bruster's is releasing limited time Founder's Creations, developed by Reed, including Sea Salt Caramel with Almonds ice cream and a Peanut Butter Banana Sundae. Additionally, customers can participate in a sweepstakes to win free ice cream for a year and Sweet Rewards loyalty members can earn double points on July 13, Bruster's anniversary, and July 21, National Ice Cream Day.

"When I started Bruster's, I didn't think it would take off like this," said Reed. "30 years later we're in the best place we've ever been."

Since 1989 Bruster's has undergone a myriad of highpoints. They include the first international location in Guyana in 2012, a dynamic franchise group including 12 multi-generational owner families and 26 multi-store owners and explosive growth of Sweet Rewards loyalty members just within the past year, which counts close to 350,000 customers.

Assisting approximately 25,000 customers and serving approximately 87,000 scoops of ice cream daily nationally, Bruster's Real Ice Cream is still headquartered in its hometown of Bridgewater, Pennsylvania and maintains its first store less than a mile down the road. 30 years down, many more to go.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 20 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

