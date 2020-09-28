Bruster's Inaugural Feeding America® Fundraiser Raises $44,500 to Provide 890,000 Meals

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruster's Real Ice Cream has always been keen on giving back at the store level to its local communities. Coming into 2020, and when the pandemic hit, Bruster's wanted to do something bigger, broader, more impactful. Feeding America and its Hunger Action Month efforts were the perfect partnership to reach those in need in the communities Bruster's serves.

Preliminary partnership discussions were held in fall 2019 when the two companies came together to see how they could work together to make a big impact in local communities – resulting in Bruster's Cones for a Cause event held September 12, 2020.

Together with customers and franchisees, Bruster's raised $24,500 via the one-day event. For every fresh made waffle cone sold, Bruster's donated $1 to the cause. With the addition of a generous $20,000 corporate match, Bruster's is donating $44,500 to Feeding America in total, which will help provide 890,000 meals to communities nationwide. And it will go down in the Bruster's history books as one of the largest philanthropic efforts made by the company to date.

"With the determined support of our franchisees, customers and corporate office, we exceeded expectations of our fundraising goal," said Jennifer Brinker, VP of Marketing at Bruster's. "This was an extraordinary effort by all involved and we couldn't be happier to provide nearly 1 million meals."

With the wind at its back, Bruster's is standing strong as the company approaches the fourth quarter. Its record-setting sales numbers and spike in franchise growth show positive signs all around. Plus, the company is reintroducing some of customers' favorite apple and pumpkin fall seasonal flavors on rotation at shops nationwide.

"I'm so proud of our entire system," Bruster's CEO Jim Sahene continued. "This marks one of our largest donations of all-time and in times like these, it's wonderful to see people come together to help one another. We're glad to partner with Feeding America and look forward to making an even larger impact in 2021."

ABOUT BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 21 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

