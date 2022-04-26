Bruster's Revamps Non-Dairy Line: Now Made With Oat Milk

Company continues to put customers' needs first with vegan offerings

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Bruster's Real Ice Cream, the team is constantly looking for ways to improve their offerings to better serve their customers. Bruster's is proud to re-launch their non-dairy vegan frozen dessert line, now made with oat milk. With 14 new frozen dessert flavor recipes including coffee chocolate chip, chocolate raspberry truffle, and mint chocolate chip, rotating at every Bruster's Real Ice Cream location, visitors are bound to find a new favorite. These flavors will be offered in addition to their traditional hand-crafted ice cream flavors made with Bruster's proprietary mix from its own dairy expanding the menu to provide more options.

Oat milk is a great dairy alternative for those who follow a vegan lifestyle as well as those with special dietary sensitivities or preferences. Bruster's believes that using oat milk delivers a superior, creamier product, rivaling any other product. Bruster's Real Ice Cream is known for its full-blown flavor and freshness, and the new oat milk offerings are no exception. To confirm the non-dairy flavors offered nearby, customers should check with their neighborhood Bruster's location.

"Our customers' loyalty and experience are what drives us," said Bruster's CEO Jim Sahene. "We were excited to initially launch our fist non-dairy dessert with coconut milk; but today, our new oat milk option offers a superior taste and recipe. We know that many of our customers either follow a strict vegan lifestyle or deal with different dietary restrictions, and it is important for us to be able to offer them something wonderful with the variety of flavors and premium ingredients in which Bruster's is known."

Bruster's was recently recognized on Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Top Loyalty Programs for a second year in a row, showing their outstanding commitment to their customers once again.

During May, Bruster's will be offering a brand new ice cream flavor: Dark Chocolate Graham Crunch. This decadent dessert features dark chocolate ice cream with graham swirls and chocolate covered krispies and bringing back its seasonal classic, Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, vanilla ice cream over yellow cakes topped with strawberries.

More information on Bruster's Real Ice Cream can be found here .

ABOUT BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

SOURCE Bruster's Real Ice Cream