Brustin & Lundblad, Ltd. Is Proud To Announce Their Jury Verdict Victory

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUSTIN & LUNDBLAD, LTD. won a jury verdict in the amount of $18,500,000.00 on behalf of a 12-year old boy who was injured by the prescription of a mental health drug to his mother when he was in the fetal stage. In addition, it was alleged that the monitoring of the drug was improper. There was an additional allegation that the quantity used was inappropriate. The child sustained both physical spine damage and brain damage, and impairment intellectually.

The jury deliberated for 5 hours, returning a verdict which was contrary to the protestations of Northwestern Hospital and their prior offer of $1,500,000.00 at the start of trial.

This case had been pending for approximately ten years. It was suggested that, had the minor victim been able to receive some supplemental tutoring and additional physical and occupational therapy promptly, he may have improved intellectually so as to prevent his not being able to read and write. The child's condition continues to require catheterization and medical monitoring, with normal life expectancy if he receives adequate and expert care.

The case was tried by Marvin Brustin and Milo Lundblad of Brustin & Lundblad, Ltd. Caption of the matter is Charles Muhammad, et al. v.Northwestern Memorial Hospital, et al., Court No. 12 L 12174 (Cook County, Daley Center).

