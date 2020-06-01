Brutus Bone Broth Expands East Coast Distribution Adding Five Grocers Across Seven States

OWINGS, Md., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brutus Bone Broth pet nutrition products, announced availability of Brutus Bone Broth and Brutus Biscuits across the east coast with Massachusetts grocers Donelan's and Roche Bros. joining North Carolina-based Harris Teeter offering Brutus Broth distributed by United National Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI). In addition, Kings Markets, Balducci's Food Lover's Markets and Kimberton Whole Foods will be providing pet consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia the Brutus Broth line distributed through KeHE.

Free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Brutus products stand alone as the only bone broth products on the market made with added human-grade glucosamine and chondroitin for canine joint health. Crafted to provide exceptional flavor, Brutus products are carefully developed to combine taste and nourishment for dogs and peace of mind for their owners.

"We are commited to helping dog lovers enrich their pup's diets and that is why we started Brutus Bone Broth over two years ago. Our partnership with KeHE helps us fulfill our mission of providing affordable, healthy canine nutrition options for all consumers," said Kim Hehir, president of Brutus Bone Broth. CEO Sue Delegan added, "We are thrilled to build upon our valued partnership with UNFI to expand our presence and introduce Brutus broth and biscuits on store shelves across Massachusetts."

Brutus Broth is available online as well as in national grocers and specialty retailers across the U.S. For more information about Brutus Broth, visit https://brutusbroth.com/ and keep up on social media at https://www.instagram.com/brutusbroth/ and https://www.facebook.com/brutusbroth/.

